Photo: Daily Monitor

Janet Museveni, asked parents to buy food flasks for their school going children

Rakai — Rakai District LC5 chairperson, Mr Robert Benon Mugabi, has criticised a proposal fronted by the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, asking parents to buy food flasks for their school going children.

While launching phase II of the Literacy Achievement and Retention Activities (LARA) at Muriisa Primary School in Ntungamo District recently, Ms Museveni, who also doubles as First Lady, advised parents to buy food flasks so that pupils can eat food when it is still hot.

Mr Mugabi said such a proposal is not practical in a third world country like Uganda.

According to Mr Mugabi, parents in most rural schools are too poor to afford food flasks.

He noted that some families take one meal a day and pupils have nothing to take to school. Mr Mugabi said under such circumstances, a food flask serves no purpose.

"It will be difficult for this proposal to work in many districts like Rakai. Instead, the government should enhance the education budget and start preparing meals for pupils at school," Mr Mugabi said while speaking to journalists at the district headquarters last Saturday.

He added: "Some rural parents would incur transport costs ranging from Shs6,000 and Shs15, 000 to access shops with food flasks in nearby towns if they are to buy."

Mr Mathias Ssekajjigo, a father of six and resident of Kakuuto Town, said it would be difficult for him to pack food for his school going children since his family sometimes goes without a meal due to the prevailing food crisis in the area.

"I find it difficult getting what to eat at home, where will I get the food to pack for the children?" he asked.

Feeding children in schools has remained a tricky issue as both parents and government avoid the responsibility, with just a few parents labouring to pack food for their children.

Most parents in the rural areas have blamed the recent drought for the increasing food shortages and have often asked government to intervene.