3 January 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Draft Customs Code Adopted By People's National Assembly

The draft Customs code, completing and amending the law of 21 July 1979 amended in 1998, was adopted Tuesday by the People's National Assembly in a plenary session chaired by the speaker of this parliamentary institution Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa.

According to the Minister of Finance Hadji Babaammi, this new draft code is imposed by the new national economic data and all the developments at the international level to optimize the Customs' productivity.

This draft code also enshrines the effectiveness of the fight against bad practices which poison the national economy, including overbilling, smuggling and false customs declarations.

