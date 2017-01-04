Uganda: Foreign Companies Capture Logistics Business in Uganda

Kampala — Rift Valley Railways, the concessionaire for Uganda's Railway network, has said very few indigenous companies are taking advantage of the improved railway network to import and export large volumes of goods.

As a result, foreign firms have taken advantage of the vacuum to monopolise the logistics business where a lot of inputs required for all big infrastructure projects are imported. This also means that the foreign exchange that Ugandans would be earning from the business, is being repatriated to the countries of origin of companies.

"Ugandans fear risks but they should give it a shot because our main importers and exporters are foreigners. Ugandans do consolidated cargo and as a country we are not benefiting from this facility," Mr Bruno Kamusiime, the Mukono Inland Container depot manager, told Daily Monitor during a guided tour of the newly constructed container terminal in Mukono.

He explained that the foreign companies contract RVR railways to transport the goods from Mombasa to Mukono because of the cheap transportation costs offered by the railway line.

"Because we are the monopoly in the railway business, these people cut their transportation costs by more than 300 per cent by using the railway network compared to if they used trailers from Mombasa," he said.

He cited Prime General, an Eritrean owned company, as the major importer of paper into Uganda, also mentioning Bollore logistics, Spedag and Mitchell Cotts as some of the big names that are handling imports for companies such as Uganda Electricity Generation Company which is currently undertaking construction of hydro-power dams.

Dr Elly Twineyo Kamugisha, the executive director Uganda Export Promotion Board, said since Uganda is a free market economy, if investors see an opportunity the laws allow them to register companies here. "This is a free market economy where we have been asking foreign investors to come and invest here and there is no way we can stop them from doing business where they have identified opportunities,' he said.