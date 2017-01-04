Kenya: Dennis Oliech to Play in Dagoretti Cup's Final Game

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation

Former Kenya International striker Dennis Oliech (left) shields the ball from FC Barcelona's (Kenya) Sammy Kabothi during the finals of the Dagoretti Cup at Ndurarua grounds on January 2, 2017.

Nairobi’s top off-season football tournaments draw to a close this week with the final of the Dagoretti Cup on Monday and semi-finals of the Koth Biro tournament set for Tuesday and on Wednesday.

Monday's final of the Dagoretti Cup - between Mwat FC and Barcelona Kenya - will be played from 2.30pm at the Ndurarua Grounds in Kawangware with the winner of the annual tournament taking home Sh100,000.

The tournament is Sponsored by gaming company Sportpesa with Sh75,000 on offer for second place while the third placed team gets Sh50,000.

Among the stars in Mwat FC are former Kenya international Dennis Oliech and the Ushuru FC pair of Dennis Ikocheli and Michael Macharia.

Barcelona will be captained in the final by Wesley Onguso of Western Stima.

Among the top players who have featured in the Dagoretti tournament are Zambia-based Kenya international Jesse Were of Zesco United FC whose Olympic Talented FC beat Egan FC 4-2 to finish third on Sunday.

In the annual Koth Biro tournament, Beirut are in the semi-finals after overcoming Githurai All Stars 3-1 on post-match penalties at the iconic Ziwani grounds last week.

They will be joined by title holders A1000 Street and hosts Nyoi in the semis. A1000 Street overcame Headquarters FC 3-2 in the quarters.