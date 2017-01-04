Uganda: Pallisa Transfers 100 Primary School Teachers

Pallisa — At least 102 primary teachers, including 28 head teachers and 12 deputies, have been transferred in various schools across Pallisa District, Mr John Francis Okuma, the district education officer, has revealed.

He said the move aims at improving academic performance in the 107 government-aided primary schools in the district.

"We want to enhance academic performance in the district as well as achieve gender equity in some schools. There were also teachers had been promoted and we needed to fill such gaps," Mr Okuma said.

Pallisa District has a total of 1,471 primary teachers. Schools are expected to re-open for the first term at the end of this month.

Mr Okuma said: "Many teachers had overstayed at their work stations and there was need to transfer them to other stations for purposes of improving academic performance."

The transfer letters directed all the affected head teachers, deputies and classroom teachers to immediately report to their duty stations as the term opens. Mr Mr Okuma said the exercise was done in accordance with the law and warned parents against sabotaging it.

"The exercise was done in good faith and without any political interference. These are normal transfers," he said.

The district chairperson, Mr Micheal Okurut, warned teachers against alcoholism and absenteeism. He also warned parents who don't send their children to school. Mr Okurut decried the high rate of drunkardness and absenteeism among teachers and promised to ensure that errant teachers are apprehended.

"Although government has played its role of constructing schools, availing UPE funds and paying salaries, teachers are failing to play their part," he said.

He added: " We need to improve the academic performance beginning with the transfer of teachers," he said.

Mixed reaction

However, some teachers were not contented with the transfers. A case in point is Mr Simon Ongodia, a teacher at St John Kacherbua Primary School in Agule Sub-county, who was transferred to Omatakojo Primary School in Kibale Sub-county, about 32km away from his home.

"The education department is being lured by politicians," he said. However, Mr Okuma denied the allegations, saying the transfers meet the Public Service ministry requirements.