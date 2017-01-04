Tunisia to Host 2017 African Club Championships

African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has endorsed Tunisia Volleyball Federation to host the 2017 Men's and Women's African Club Championships.

The annual continental showpiece will be held in two separate cities and months. Tunis will host men's category in March while the women's competition will be hosted in April in Kelibia city with CAVB yet to announce specific dates for both tournaments.

Rwanda will be represented by University of Kibungo (UNIK) and Rwanda Revenue Authority in the men and women categories respectively after winning league titles last year.

The Club Championships is considered one of the most attractive volleyball tournaments in Africa attracting best clubs from across the continent.

Last year, a record number of 42 teams graced the event with 24 clubs featuring for the men's competition while 18 clubs participated in the women category. The competition was hosted in Cairo, Egypt.

The winners of the two-week tournament will represent Africa at the 2017 women and Men's Club World Championship. CAVB set February 28 as the final date for clubs to confirm their participation in the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, the national volleyball league kicked off last month and two rounds have been played so far.

Shockingly, IPRC South, and newly created Gisagara are leading the table with 8 points while former champion, APR follows with seven points in the third place.

Rwanda Energy Group Volleyball Club also a newly created side are fourth with 5 points tied with University of Tourism and Business (UTB) in the fifth place same as defending champions UNIK, sixth place while Kirehe and Kigali Volleyball Clubs occupy the bottom seventh and eighth places respectively, each with two points. The league continues this weekend.