Dr Kizza Besigye (2nd R) with supporters in Kampala (file photo).

Bugweri county Member of Parliament, Mr Abdu Katuntu has called upon leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and other opposition politicians to work with the ruling National Resistance Movement party and stop dividing up the people.

The legislator, a member of FDC noted that last year's general elections left a number of Ugandans divided along political lines and called upon leaders and their followers to forget the past and work together for the development of the country.

Mr Katuntu made the remarks after organizing a football match between supporters of NRM party and FDC at Idudi Muslim Primary School ground as they celebrated to usher in the New Year.

Mr Katuntu reiterated that although he's a member of FDC, he does not support former presidential Dr Kizza Besigye's defiance campaign.

"I don't do politics of dividing up the people. I'm a member of parliament for all people irrespective of whether he is an FDC or NRM and I serve them equally," Mr Katuntu replied when asked whether his strategies to work with NRM party do not contradict with his party's on going defiance campaign.

He said the football match between the two parties is a historic event in Bugweri County and the entire country at this time when people are divided up along political lines.

"This has never happened anywhere in the country and it has a political message that whereas we may have political differences, we have to work together when it comes to issues that unite and develop our people," Mr Katuntu told journalists.

"I appeal to fellow leaders in the country not to divide up the people. We need to unite them such that they work out of poverty other than perennially dividing them. It is unacceptable" he added.

Security was beefed up in the area with dozens of anti-riot police deployed to ensure that supporters don't fight.

Iganga District LCV vice chairperson and NRM district secretary Micheal Kibwika said NRM party was ready to work with FDC to foster unity and development in the country.

"The success of this football match indicates that FDC and NRM can work together and that is what we need if we are to develop this country," Mr Kibwika said.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of the NRM team which was given a bull.