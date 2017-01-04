Africa: 64 Million Face Starvation in Parts of Africa

East Africa is among regions that are suffering from food insecurity due to drought and excessive rainfall.

A UN report says that more than 60 million people in Southern Africa, East Africa, Central America and the Pacific Islands face starvation due to the erratic weather patterns.

The World Food Programme forecast that by the end of last month, 64 million people in Southern Africa could be food insecure.

At a recent conference on environment and climate change in Dar es Salaam, experts noted that East Africa is under threat because a large percentage of the population depends on pastoralism.

Prof Raphael Mwalyosi an ecologist at the University of Dar es Salaam said that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania keep 55 per cent of Africa's livestock but there is little support from governments to sustain the practice.

Pastoralists occupy about 70 per cent and 50 per cent of the land in Kenya and Tanzania respectively. In Uganda, they occupy about 40 per cent of the land. Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan and South Sudan hold at least 305 million head of livestock.

"The effects of climate change have ensured that pastoralists are not only marginalised politically and economically, they also face inappropriate development policies and increased competition for resources. It is sad situation," said Prof Mwalyosi.

This view has been supported by World Bank in its latest report, which states "In most Asian countries and in Southern and East Africa, poor households are more exposed to drought."

More exposed

In Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, poor people were found to be more exposed to drought than the average population.

"Many rural poor use livestock as savings, despite their vulnerability to drought," reads the report.

As a result of climate change, cross-border conflicts have increased in the region as pastoralists migrate in search of food and water for their livestock, observed Prof Mwalyosi.

During dry seasons, Kenya's Maasai move their herds to Tanzania while Tanzanians do the same on the Kenyan side during similar weather conditions. According Prof Mwalyosi, this creates tension in the region.

Deputy Director in the State Department of Veterinary Services in Kenya Dr Michael Cheruiyot said the government had formulated memoranda of understanding to handle the conflicts along the Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia borders.