Tanzania: 2016 - Year Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Investors Would Like to Forget

Last year was disappointing for Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) investors after stock prices dropped as the market ended the year on a bear run.

At the close of business on the last business day of the year, on Friday, the investors had lost a whooping 1.540tri/- after the market capitalisation-the valuation of all issued shares at the prevailing prices had dropped to 19.124tri/- from 20.665tri/- in the 4th of January last year.

DSE All share index traded at 2,198.40 on Friday December 30 down from 2,353.28 recorded on the 4th of January 2016. Historically, the Tanzania All Share Index DSEI reached an all time high of 2,850.15 in June of 2015 and a record low of 1,161.30 in December of 2010, according to Trading Economics.

(Graph for DSEI) Share value for major equities such as Tanzania Breweries (TBL) and Tanzania Cigarette Company dropped to 12,000/- and 11,500/- at the close of business Friday from 14,800/- and 15,950/- respectively on the first day of trading in January last year.

On the banking sector, share prices of listed banks have either dropped or remained unchanged with notable exception being NMB whose share prices appreciated from 2,500/-of the first trading day last year to 2,750/-. Share prices for CRDB Bank and Dar es Salaam Commercial Bank dropped to 250/- and 400/- on Friday from 400/- and 570/- as at 4th of January last year.

The same was for Mwalimu Commercial Bank whose share prices dropped from 665/- on the 4th of January last year to 520/- at the close of business on Friday Shares for other listed banks - Maendeleo Bank, Mkombozi Bank, Yetu Microfinance and Mucoba Bank remained unchanged on Friday from the first trading day of last year.

Share values of listed cement companies had also dropped with Tanga Cement shares trading at 1,600/- on Friday down from 2,670/- on the first trading day of last year and Tanzania Portland Cement shares trading at 2,290/- last Friday from 3,000/- of 4th of January last year.

The same fate befell to Swissport whose shares dropped to 5,450/- last trading day of last year from 7,350/- on the first trading day of last year. Cross-listed equities also were not spared as share prices for Nation Media Group and East African Breweries dropped to 1,840/- and 5,230/- respectively last Friday from 3,680/- and 5,680/- on the first trading day last year.

Stocks whose share prices have increased include Acacia Mining, NMB Bank and Jubilee Holdings Limited.However, despite the bleak outlook as depicted with a fall in share values, analysts are bullish on the 2017 prospects at the bourse particularly with the expected listing of mobile phone companies.

Mobile telephone companies are required by law to list at least 25 per cent of their shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange to enable Tanzanians to take a stake in and benefit from the rapid expanding lucrative industry.

They attributed the situation to par- From Page11 ticipation of foreign investors who lifted share prices, effects of 2015 General Elections and coming in of new government, end of the year obligations to investors, general liquidity crunch challenges.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Core Securities Limited, Mr George Fumbuka, the share price fall in 2016 should be seen as market correction from an overvaluation of stock which happened when foreign investors were allowed in the market. The foreign players had lifted the prices to new levels which could not be sustained, he said.

He said 2016 could not be isolated from 2015 where there was culmination of foreigners buying off most of the free float on the main share TBL and to a limited extent TCC.

"The rush to buy them began with the lifting of the foreigners' limits in 2012. Having bought the shares at below 10,000/- the shares rose to 17,000 plus at TCC traded above 20,000 for a long time. All these couldn't be sustained and the bubble could not last."

"2016 should be seen as a fall in the market being more of a correction than a fall in the fundamentals," he said. Market corrections are generally temporary price declines interrupting an uptrend in the market or an asset.

It has a shorter duration than a bear market or a recession, but it can be a precursor to either. Market correction gives an appropriate view of actual value of a stock. Value investors use this opportunity to gauge companies to put their money in.

Correction also helps in market consolidation. The General Manager of Orbit Securities Limited, Simon Juventus agrees that the price drop is more of market correction from an overvaluation level.

He however adds that the situation has worsened as local investors were also selling more to meet on end-of the year obligations. He told the Business Standard that foreign investors withdrawal by selling the shares they had bought had increased supply in the market which pushed down prices.

"Supply has increased in the market. Foreign investors and selling and so are local investors. It is normal in September share prices fall but this time it has been too much," he said adding the foreign investors equation has made matters worse.

According to him, it is normal for share prices to go down towards the end of the year because many investors are selling to meet end of the year financial obligations. However, the Chief Executive Officer of Zan Securities, Raphael Masumbuko does not support the views on market corrections to describe the fall in share values on DSE.

He said that the market adjustment from an overvaluation was short lived and the prices had came down to below average levels by mid-last year.

He said what had caused the bear run in the market were effects of government change where investors hesitate to put in money in investments until when they can predict operations of the new government.

"Investors tend to delay in making decisions to assess the new government," he told the Business Standard. The poor performance can also be attributed to spillover effects of Brexit where the United Kingdom (UK) voted to leave the European Union (EU) in a referendum in June last year.

The referendum result has caused market turmoil across the world, as investors worried that the result of the UK vote could drive fresh momentum to anti-establishment movements in other European countries.

Global stocks lost 2 trillion US dollars in value on 24 June and sterling fell to a 31 year low. UK companies and banks were some of the worst affected, with 55 billion US dollars wiped off banking stocks.

Analysts say in Africa, currencies, stocks and bonds also tumbled as a result of the UK referendum vote. Investors became worried that African countries would have less access to international capital markets, which would halt large infrastructure and other projects.

There is also a concern that the UK would disengage from Africa, as its economy inevitably slows and foreign aid flows are cut.