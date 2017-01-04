Tanzania: KDC - 11 Villagers Set to Get Clean Water Soon

About 91,981 residents in 11 villages in Kilosa District will soon have access to clean and safe water after a project of Water Sector Development Programme (WSDP) is fully implemented in the area in the course of this month.

The revelation was made here yesterday by Kilosa District Water Engineer, Joshi Chum, adding that the programme was being executed by Kilosa District Council (KDC) in collaboration with the central government and development partners.

"As of December 23 last year, water infrastructure in seven out of 11 villages had already been completed where some 29,447 residents had already been facilitated with access to clean water," said the Kilosa District while briefing Deputy Water and Irrigation Minister Isack Kamwelwe on the state of water supply here.

Mr Chum said some more water plants' construction in three villages are expected to be finalised in January this year at a cost of 2.9bn/-.

"So far, 1.9bn/- has been disbursed to the project and only one village still has no water source to facilitate implementation of the water project," he said.

Engineer Chum noted that about 244,212 residents out of 474,088 people in accordance to 2012 population census have access to clean water, adding that WSDP aims to improve supplying them with the liquid extended to their rural areas.

He said about 30,626 villagers out of a population of 30,626 people in Kilosa Urban have access to clean water which is equivalent to 34 per cent, while only 35 per cent of 6,921 people in Mikumi equally have access to the liquid in Mikumi.

"A number of people have access to clean water and this has diminished due to many water sources being affected by human activities," observed the Kilosa District Engineer.

Mr Chum mentioned the villages to benefit from the programme as Tundu, Iwemba, Msowero, Lumango, Kifinga, Maguha, Mikumi, Zombolumbo, Mabwegere, Dumila and Kiyegeya.

Engineer Chum said the WSDP will facilitate the increase of water supply to 43,626 people, which is equivalent to 95.2 per cent from the current supply that stands at 34.5 per cent.