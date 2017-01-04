Ethiopian Sustains Fast, Profitable Growth - CEO

The Ethiopian Airlines said it has ended yet another year of fast and profitable growth in 2016.

Presenting Airline's 2016 performance, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam said 2016 has been an exceptionally challenging year for the African Aviation industry. Commodity exporting countries in general and oil exporting African countries in particular have been hit hard by the global decline of commodity prices.

As a result, demand for air travel has been suppressed and the shortage of foreign exchange has severely affected the financial performance of airlines in the continent, he said.

"Yet, at Ethiopian, we are very proud of the new heights the national carrier has flown in the year: we inaugurated the largest and the finest Aviation Academy in Africa and a state-of-the-art In-flight Catering facility which is the largest in the continent of Africa, introduced Africa's first Ethiopian Airbus A350, and spread our wings to more countries on five continents," the CEO said.

In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents.

Its fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. Ethiopian was the first airline in Africa to own and operate each of these aircraft.

It is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that would see it become the leading aviation group in Africa.

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average annual growth of 25 percent in the past seven years.