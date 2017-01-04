Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Airport Launches Emergency Health Measures

Hai — In an effort to handle passengers with infectious diseases, the management of Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) has instituted emergency measures aimed at ensuring adherence to health regulations.

Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company (KADCO) Security Manager Kisusi Makomondi said KIA was the first airport to conduct such an exercise in Tanzania as many airports in the country used to train their staff in combating fire accidents.

The exercise, which is aimed at handling passengers with infectious diseases, including Ebola, was observed by different government and private officials within and outside the airport, he said.

Mr Makomondi noted that the exercise is conducted after every two years whereby preparations started in January 2016 until it was conducted towards the end of December 2016.

He said that the exercise aimed at identifying flaws among rescue staff, observing that both staff and passengers at the airport had a role to play. 'It was an exercise to gauge the degree of readiness to deal with infectious diseases like Ebola and others.

Although it was an exercise with so many complications, it went on well.

We collaborated with the Moshi Police College, CCP, Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Immigration Department and other public institutions, revealing that the exercise was postponed several times due to its intensity and lack of equipment. For his part, KADCO Director of Operations and Technical Services, Mr Christopher Mukoma, said the exercise was important, pledging to make it more practical.

"We believe on practical exercises rather than theoretical ones in the situation of handling disasters in our environment; and we learn things everyday as we face new things," Mr Mukoma said.

According to him, KIA had staff, equipment and capacity for providing first aid and other necessary health services to passengers that are recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) whose officials visited KIA last June.

Airport Inspector Benedict Kavishe said the exercise would add more credit to the airport and nation in general, much as it will build trust among users of the airport as passengers will always be assured of their safety.

He said although emergency preparedness was a legal requirement, the exercises added more innovation and creativity in keeping abreast with technological advancements and do away with traditional fire preparedness methods.

CCP Commandant Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Matanga Mbushi said the exercise had added challenges for training to the college, adding that it was necessary for such exercises be included in the college's curriculum. He also noted that due to their importance, such exercises should be conducted regularly.