4 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Governor Calls for Active Popular Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Mr. Efriem Gebrekristos, Governor of the Southern region, stressed that active popular participation being witnessed in development undertakings in 2016 need to be sustained this year and beyond. He made the remarks at a recent assessment meeting held in Mendefera city.

Indicating that irrigation based agricultural activities have witnessed encouraging growth, Mr. Efriem said that soil and water conservation, renovation of dirt roads and dams such as Unaforon and Brkito as well as the opening of laboratories in Mai-Mine, Dubarwa and Mai-Dima schools are among the action programs for 2017.

According to reports presented at meeting, 8 primary and 2 junior schools in 8 sub-zones, a youth centre in Mendefera city as well as renovation of dams were part of the development undertakings in 2016.

The report also highlighted that the abundant distribution of rain in 2016 has made due contribution to the satisfactory harvest.

Eritrea

President Afwerki Holds Talks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

President Isaias Afwerki currently on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates met and held talks on January 2 with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.