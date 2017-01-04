Eritrea: Governor Calls for Active Popular Participation

Asmara — Mr. Efriem Gebrekristos, Governor of the Southern region, stressed that active popular participation being witnessed in development undertakings in 2016 need to be sustained this year and beyond. He made the remarks at a recent assessment meeting held in Mendefera city.

Indicating that irrigation based agricultural activities have witnessed encouraging growth, Mr. Efriem said that soil and water conservation, renovation of dirt roads and dams such as Unaforon and Brkito as well as the opening of laboratories in Mai-Mine, Dubarwa and Mai-Dima schools are among the action programs for 2017.

According to reports presented at meeting, 8 primary and 2 junior schools in 8 sub-zones, a youth centre in Mendefera city as well as renovation of dams were part of the development undertakings in 2016.

The report also highlighted that the abundant distribution of rain in 2016 has made due contribution to the satisfactory harvest.