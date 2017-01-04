South Africa: ANC Supporters in Evaton Remain Loyal, Despite Service Delivery Failures

Loyal to the core, many residents of Evaton have pledged to continue to vote for the ruling party, despite its massive service delivery failures, they said on Tuesday.

In a build up to the ANC's 105th anniversary on Sunday, the Evaton community came out in numbers to hear from the party's secretary general, Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe was joined by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Young and old, the community of Evaton, in the Vaal in Gauteng, complained that they had been forgotten by the ruling party, but wore ANC T-shirts as proof of what they said was an unwavering loyalty to the ANC.

"I want to hear from my leaders. I want them to know that we need houses. We want to see our street clean and we want to get rid of drugs in our streets," 74-year-old Zodwa Borhali told News24.

She, however, said she would continue to vote and celebrate the ANC because, "despite its failures, it has achieved great things".

"I lost my child and she left me with two grandchildren. They have received an education because of the ANC. One of my grandchildren will be going to university next year because of the ANC."

She said it was possible to help her grandchildren because of the child support grants.

Another resident, Jim Mokeona, said all he wanted from the ANC was his membership card.

"The ANC is doing its job. It's my home. People are being helped through the ANC. I see how they are helping people. What I want from the ANC is my party membership card."

Bheki Thabi, 37, said he would be celebrating with great pride when the ANC turned 105 on Sunday.

"We love the ANC. We will always support it, but it is failing us. There are no jobs, there are potholes in the streets, it's like we have been forgotten. We love the ANC, despite its failing. Young and old, we go out in numbers to support their events. We just want them to help us were it can."

Source: News24