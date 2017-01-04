Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Art Explosion Ends 2016 With Hopes

analysis

STAFF at the National Museum and House of Culture, here in Dar es Salaam, are now breathing a sigh of relief, after holding their last "Museum Art explosion" (MAe) for 2016. Added to this, they have also acquired an on-the-spot experience that will be very useful when arranging further events throughout this year.

yes, it was confirmed to the 'Daily News' on Friday that these monthly events, which started last June, will be continuing this year.

The act linedup to grace the stage of their State-of-the-art theatre, at the end of this month is a modern stage dance presentation of the Maji Maji War by a number of local dancers and choreographers, together with a few of their counterparts from Germany. As has been the tradition with these MAe's there is always an accompanying Visual Arts (VA) exhibition.

Therefore, for this month it is the turn of local sculptors to bring their artworks to town, once again. last Fridays exhibition was devoted to "Water Colours and Illustrations", in a four-day exhibition.

For the stage presentation the Magomeni-based Dar Creators, occupied the space with their lively blend of traditional with a twist of the modern repertoire, in their own unique fashion.

As with all the other six stage performances, since last June, the artists kept members of the audience holding onto the edge of their chairs throughout the entire time they were on stage.

This, mind you, is despite the theatre being only about one quarter of its seats being used. Musician and Director of the Marahaba Swahili Music Festival, Shabani Hamisi praised the Dar Creators troupe show, last Friday evening, especially for the "artistic treat" they had prepared and presented. However, he felt there was a lack of applying a business approach by the organisers, where the attendance is concerned.

"The business approach I'm talking about is advertising. Such shows don't get advertised on radio and television stations, which results in a small number of people knowing about them. Had the proper advertising steps been taken, I'm sure there would have been a lot more people coming because such a show is a classic," Hamisi told the 'Daily News' during the 15-minute break.

Part of the reason why he believes this was not done because many local organisers tend to direct such performances to foreigners, who get the information from such channels as internet and word of mouth from their embassies.

However, he feels the time is long over-due for what he calls "unproductive complacency" to change and organisers start directing such shows at indigenous residents, also. The executive Secretary of the Arts Council (BASATA) Godfrey Mngereza, also thought the show was wonderful.

This, he says is because it took him back to his traditions and origin. This being part and parcel of locals life, he says is important because it helps one unite soul and culture, therefore be much stronger than before.

"The difference I found in this performance compared to others, is creativity. Today these young people just created. It's all about creativity, as to how to combine different traditional dances into one performance. We got flavours from many ethnic groups in one performance," Mngereza told the 'Daily News', when asked for an opinion.

He also thinks radio and television should promote such performances and that the time will come when the seemingly apathy of indigenous residents will wear-off and more of them will attend such performances.

He reminded the 'Daily News' that as the National Arts Council they have played a role in bringing such performances to the stage. However, their efforts has not stopped there for they intend playing a more physical role soon when the work is completed of the theatre being built on their premises within the Ilala-Bungoni section of the City.

Seeing that they have already got some funds from the Government, he believes the theatre will be operational before the end of this year. For Fatuma Mwanga, a founder member and one of the two lady dancers on the night, not having a large audience didn't disturb her in the slightest.

The fact that there were people, who came to see them was enough for her to give all she had without reservation. According to her this is how they operate as a group, who are ready to bring their art to anyone who is interested in it. When asked for her feelings after the performance, the troupe's founder-member and Director, yuster Nyakachara, said she was pleased to have got it out there in the open from inside of her.

She admitted to the 'Daily News' that when she feels the audience is not together with her, she has to take time out to communicate with them, so that they can continue together. "I want my audience to be together with me because there's something I want them to see.

Therefore, when I get the feeling that they're not, I'm forced to communicate with them directly, then and now, to gain their attention," she explained. yuster admitted getting a boost of morale from her audiences but added the actual number of people is insignificant.

An audience for her can even be one person, therefore, as an artists she has to be able and ready to present her art irrespective of the number of people present. In the case of last Friday's performance, at the museum, she says is a sign of the group being "seen and approved" by the nation.

Now that this performance is over, the Dar Creators can turn their attention to preparing another repertoire based on Aerobic Traditional.

For last Friday's performance they had used a number of kitchen utensils in their act purposely as a way of keeping traditional cultural things in use. Now it's a case of waiting to see how aerobic and traditional ngoma blend together in their hands.