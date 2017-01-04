4 January 2017

Eritrea: President Isaias Holds Talks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki currently on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates met and held talks on January 2 with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AlNahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. In the course of the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of reinforcing relations between the two countries.

President Isaias and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussion focusing on ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in political, economic and other spheres as well as advancing bilateral ties to new heights. The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual concern to both countries.

Present in the meeting were high-ranking officials of the two countries.

President Isaias left for the UAE on January 2 on a three-day working visit.

