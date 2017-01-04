4 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Car Bomb Explodes Outside UNDP HQ in Mogadishu

At least four people were wounded after a bomb concealed into a UN vehicle went off outside UNDP compound in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning, witnesses said.

Reports said four UN security guards have been wounded in the blast which ripped through a garage belonging to UNDP. The attack took place near Mogadishu's International airport.

In the aftermath of the attack, security forces sealed off the scene near the blast site, and launched an investigation into the incident. UNDP did not comment on the explosion so far.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

