Major people and events that happened in 2016 in Uganda.

Jan.1: Police stakes Shs 20m on Aine's head

The year started with the campaigns for the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in full-gear. The head of security for one of the candidates, former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi, had gone missing. Christopher Aine had gone missing in mid-December 2015 following a scuffle between Mbabazi supporters and those of Mbabazi in Ntungamo which resulted in President Yoweri Museveni vowing to clamp down hard on Mbabazi's agents. Aine's family accused the Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura, of detaining Aine. There were reports he had been killed. Possibly to show his clean hands, he placed an offer of Shs20 million for anyone providing information leading to the arrest or the whereabouts of Christopher Aine.

The 33-year old Aine resurfaced later on April 8 and appeared in news broadcasts in company of the President Yoweri Museveni's younger brother, Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh, who is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security. Aine, who Saleh, described as "my son", claimed he had been hiding in Dar es Salaam, capital of neighbouring Tanzania. He offered no proof.

Jan. 15: Presidential candidates engage in first ever televised debate

With just weeks ahead of the Feb.18 general election, seven of the eight candidates in the race convened for the first ever presidential candidates' debate. Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, Maureen Kyalya Waluube, Dr. Kizza Besigye, Joseph Mabirizi, Maj. Gen. Benon Biraaro, Amama Mbabazi and Abed Bwanika attended the live televised debate. Only the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni stayed away. Museveni said later, that he never participated in the debate organised by the Elders Forum and the Inter Religious Council of Uganda because "speech competitions are for high school students."

But in a classic twist, the President attended the next debate on February 13 when he debated topics ranging from Uganda's foreign policy, economic integration, Uganda's war in Congo, and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Jan. 26: Museveni celebrates 30 years in power

President Yoweri Museveni and his NRM government held celebrations at St. Leo's College, Kyegobe in Fort Portal, Kabarole District in western Uganda. Over 700 people were awarded medals for, according to Gen. Elly Tumwine; the head of the award committee chancellery, contributions they made to Museveni's struggle to come to power in 1986 after a five-year bloody rebel war. The anniversary was in honour of Museveni being the longest-serving ruler in post-colonial Uganda.

FEBRUARY: MUSEVENI WINS ELECTION, AGAIN

February 18 - Ugandans woke up to vote for president and members of parliament in an election marked by heavy security deployment and delayed delivery of voting materials and late announcement of results in some areas. The main opposition candidate, Kizza Besigye, of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), was on arrested late in the day in the Kampala city suburb of Naguru, while attempting to force his way into what he said was a ballot-stuffing house run by the intelligence agencies.

Besigye accused the Electoral Commission of deliberately favouring Museveni and the head of the Commonwealth Observer Group, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, called the long delays "absolutely inexcusable."

February 20: President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner of the February 18, 2016 presidential election. Museveni; who was the ruling NRM's flag-bearer won with 60%, followed by FDC's Kizza Besigye with 35%. Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi was a distant third with 1.3% of votes cast. The other five candidates got less than 1% of the votes cast. Across the county, celebrations for NRM victory were muted amidst tight security. The announcement found Museveni's main challenger Kizza Besigye under house arrest at his home in Kasangati.

Ten days later on March 01, one of the losing candidates; former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Museveni's re-election on allegations of vote-rigging and failure to comply with the electoral laws.

The case was heard starting March 07 by a full coram of Supreme Court judges led by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and including justices Jotham Tumwesigye, Esther Kisaakye, Stella Arach-Amoko, Augustine Nshimye, Faith Mwondha, Rubby Aweri Opio, Eldad Mwangusya and Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza.

On March 9, a big story broke about an alleged break into the offices of the lawyers of JPAM Muhamad Mbabazi and Fred Muwema. The duo told the media how they had lost laptops and other documents related to the JPAM petition.

On March 14, in an unprecedented move, the court allowed a group of Makerere University law lecturers to joining the case as amicus curie (friends of court).

On March 31, the Supreme Court dismissed the Mbabazi petition and ruled that Museveni was lawfully elected.

On May 12 Museveni was sworn in for the sixth time as President of Uganda. Just a day before, a video had gone viral of his main challenger Kizza Besigye being sworn in as the rightful president. He said he and no Museveni had won the election.

MARCH: MUMBERE'S KASESE ERUPTS

On March 12 what was seen as post-election violence broke out in the western Uganda Kasese district. When it ended up to seven people were reported dead. Police and the UPDF deployed heavily in the area and the King of the Rwenzururu, Omusinga Charles Wisely Mumbere (Cultural leader of the Bakonjo) accused the Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura, of ordering the killing of innocent people in Kasese.

On March 23 news of violence came through again; this time of alleged tribal fighting in Bundibugyo between the Bamba people and the Bakonjo. Up to 17 people were reported killed and police on patrol were allegedly attacked by men wanting to grab their guns. The Uganda Red Cross reported 361 homes destroyed in Bundibugyo and over 2000 people had fled into Bubukwanga camp for Internally Displaced Persons.

On November 26 Kasese returned to news headlines when a combined force of police, army, and other security agencies overran the palace of the Rwenzururu king Omusinga Wesley Mumbere inKasese town in western Uganda. It was the culmination of days of standoff after the king refused an order from President Yoweri Museveni to disarm and surrender his royal guards to government security. The king's palace was set on fire and over 100 people were killed in the attack and other skirmishes in the area. Mumbere was arrested. On Nov. 29 Mumbere was charged in a Jinja court with the alleged murder of a policeman. Several other charges, including treason and gun-snatching, are soon leveled on him and he is remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison in Kampala.

LRA's Dominic Ongwen on trial at ICC

On March 23: The Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed 70 charges brought by the ICC Prosecutor against Dominic Ongwen. This decision sent the case to a trial. Dominic Ongwen is the first leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in custody at the court.

March deaths

March 26: Up to 27 bodies of victims of drowning were retrieved from Lake Albert after a boat carrying 60 people capsized in strong winds that also left homes and a health centre III in Bulisa without roofs.

March 27: Abel Dhaira, who was a goal keeper for the Uganda national team, The Cranes, and the Icelandic Premier League team IBV Vestmannaeyjar passed on in Iceland.

March 28: Three Christian preachers died in a car accident at Segukku along Entebbe road.

March 28: The former executive director of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Moses Mapesa dies of leukemia in his home district of Busia, eastern Uganda.

APRIL

Makerere University scholar Stella Nyanzi strips

April 18: Ccontroversial scholar Stella Nyanzi made good her threat and stripped outside the office of the Executive Director of Makerere Institute of Social Research; the renowned academic Prof. Mahmood Mamdani.

Nyanzi, famous for her threats and antics, was protesting against a decision by the institute to remove her from the office to make space for a new program. In her protest video filmed while naked to her undergarments, Nyanzi accused Mamdani of dictatorial tendencies.

Museveni orders suspension of three engineers over shoddy work at Karuma dam

April 13: President Yoweri Museveni suspended three engineers from the Ministry of Energy accused of failing to detect and stop shoddy work at the ongoing construction of the 600MW Karuma Hydropower dam in northern Uganda. Those suspended were Senior Accounting Officer and former Ag. Permanent Secretary, Paul Mubiru, Principal Energy Officer, Henry Bidasala - Igaga, and one Cecelia Menya.

Uganda picks Tanzania for Crude Oil route

April 23: Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a statement confirming that the proposed pipeline for export of crude oil from Uganda would go through the Tanzanian port of Tanga instead of Mombasa, Kenya which was the initial agreed route.

The statement was based on an announcement President Yoweri Museveni made after a meeting presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Paul Kagame of Rwanda in Kampala. Tanzania was represented by its Minister for Foreign Affairs, Augustine Mahiga and the Minister for Energy and Minerals, Sospeter Muhongo. The decision was reportedly based on the lower cost of the Tanga route option.

Court bans defiance campaign

April 29: Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma banned the Forum for Democratic Change party's "Defiance campaign" which was a protest against the February elections where the Electoral Commission declared Yoweri Museveni winner with 60.7%

The campaign entailed different forms of demonstrations such as their supporters staying at their homes every Thursday and going for prayers at FDC offices on Tuesdays. Supporters were also asked to boycott businesses and artists who supported President Museveni during the campaigns.

Kavuma issued an injunction against any activities of the campaign pending the disposal of the case in which Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana asked the constitutional court to render it unconstitutional. The government later withdrew this case.

MAY:

Eight convicted of 2010 Kampala bombings

In a verdict believed to be the first conviction of Alshabaab Militants outside Somalia, a member Issa Luyima was on May 26 convicted of terrorism for masterminding the 2010 twin bombing in Kampala which left over 70 people dead. Luyima together with his brothers Hassan Haruna Luyima and Muzafar Luyima, Hussein Hassan Agade, Idris Magondu, Selemani Hijar Nyamandondo, Habib Suleiman Njoroge and Mohamed Ali Mohamed were charged for terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

While Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo gave others life sentences, Hassan Luyima and Nyamandondo were given 50 year sentences. 45 year old Muzafar Luyima was given a lighter charge of serving one year of community service for he was just an accessory since he had knowledge of people planning the attacks. However, the judge acquitted five of the 13 suspects for lack of sufficient evidence to link them to the terror attacks at Kyaddondo Rugby Club in Lugogo and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kabalagala which went off as people watched the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and Netherlands.

Uganda cuts North Korea ties

May 30: Uganda announcing it was cutting military ties with North Korea to comply with U.N. sanctions over the country's nuclear ambitions. The announcement was made following a meeting between President Yoweri Museveni and South Korea's visiting President Park Geun-Hye.

Speaking to the African Union in Ethiopia, Park had urged African leaders to support international efforts to persuade its hostile neighbor, North Korea, to stop its production of nuclear weapons.

In Uganda, Park attended a state banquet Sunday hosted by Museveni and they signed 10 cooperation agreements in areas such as defense, health and education. North Korea has been training the Ugandan army, police, and intelligence services.

JUNE:

Attacks on security installations:

Talk of a coup following attacks at security installations marked the better of June. Uganda police and the army were forced to mount a joint operation and deal with the attacks that had put the country on high security alert and were fueling the talk of an attempted coup.

In one of the incidents, police with the army from the 4th Division, repulsed attackers who targeted a police station in the northern Uganda town of Gulu. A group, calling itself the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), claimed that it was responsible for the raid.

Dan Oola, Uganda people's Congress party's National Deputy Secretary for Mobilization, UPDF's Colonel Dan Opit Odwee, the airforce garrison commander, other officers and Micheal Kabaziguruka, the Nakawa legislator, was amongst those arrested and detained over subversive activities.

Makindye shooting:

A soldier, Sgt Obua Isaac, shot dead seven people inside Makindye Military barracks before he was also killed. Atleast six soldiers' wives including one child were confirmed dead in the incident, which Army spokesman, Lt. Col. Paddy Ankunda, described the incident as "sad". Obua was working as a laboratory technician in the barracks.

Besigye in detention:

Defacto opposition leader, Kizza Besigye remained under detention at Luzira prison over the treason charges. Prosecution alleged that Besigye and others at large between February 20 and May 11 2016 intended to force government to change the lawfully established methods of acceding to the office of the president.

State prosecutors had wanted Besigye's case to be handled at a Luzira Court citing security threats and the state had refused to produce Besigye in court. But Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Kabanda issued the warrant to compel prison officers to present Besigye, before court on June 15 for mention of his case. Besigye applied for bail on June.7

As the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija read the budget the following day, legislators interrupted him calling for Besigye's release. While responding to the calls that day, President Museveni said he couldn't influence Besigye's release. The opposition leader who was arrested on May.17, would not be released until July.

JULY:

Businesses want government bailout

July 15: The Independent magazine, under the headline "Fight over Museveni's business bailout money" (Issue 427) reported what was possibly the biggest story of 2016 - the proposal and counter-proposal to bail out over 100 distressed businesses. They were said to be up to their neck in debt and were on the verge of losing their assets to commercial banks which had lent them money. The proposal caused sharp disagreements as technocrats and economic experts were opposed to the idea of government expending about Shs1trillion from the public purse to save private businesses. The companies attributed their troubles to the weak economy, depreciating Shilling, slow recovery of South Sudan and high interest rates. Experts argued that bailing out companies without resolving the improving the economic situation would not solve the problem. Among the companies which were proposed to get bail outs were Patrick Bitature's Simba Group, Roofings limited, Steel Rolling Mills, Shumuk almunium industries among others. Although government publicly denounced the proposal, there were reports that some of these companies secretly got the bail-out.

Netanyahu visits Uganda

July 04: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Uganda for a four-country trip to East Africa, becoming the first Israeli prime minister to visit the continent in at least 30 years.

Netanyahu's visit, especially to Uganda was also to commemorate 40 years after Israel's army raided Entebbe airport to end a hostage crisis, in which his brother was killed.

"This is a deeply moving day for me," he said. "Forty years ago they landed in the dead of night in a country led by a brutal dictator who gave refuge to terrorists. Today we landed in broad daylight in a friendly country led by a president who fights terrorists."

Over 26,000 Sudanese influx sets single-day record

July 22: Some 26,500 South Sudanese, mostly women and children, crossed into Uganda since fighting between rival forces erupted in and around the capital, Juba, on July 07, the United Nations refugee agency reported.

An estimated 8,337 refugees crossed into Uganda on July 21, setting a single-day record since the influx began in 2016.

The new arrivals in Adjumani reported that fighting was continuing between the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) loyal to President Salva Kiir and the SPLA in Opposition backing First Vice-President Riek Machar.

AUGUST:

Health sector under spotlight

August 03: President Yoweri Museveni pushed the health sector into the spotlight when he ordered an on-the-spot transfer of nine health workers at Mpumudde Health Centre III, Nakawuka, in Wakiso district after residents complained of negligence and poor service delivery. The residents complained about lack of drugs, absenteeism, and late coming by the medical workers. President Museveni's action was, however, criticized for attempting to treat the symptoms of an ailing health sector without going to the root cause.

Kayihura summoned over police brutality

August 10: The Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura was due to appear in the Makindye Magistrates Court in Kampala to answer charges of torture slapped against him and seven other police commanders in connection with brutality committed against supporters of opposition leader Kizza Besigye. Kayihura and the police officers refused to answer the court summons and no reason was given to court. At exactly 10am, Chief Magistrate Richard Mafabi entered court and the case file of Uganda Vs Gen Kayihura and 7 others was read but no accused person took to the dock, despite objections by prosecution.

Instead, the situation turned violent as a mob claiming to be supporters of Kayihura resorted to pelting the lawyers for the complainants with stones. The magistrate overruled the prosecution's objection and allowed the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to make a formal application requesting to take over proceedings of this case.

Masaka-Kampala named highway of death

August 11: As the Kampala - Masaka Highway increasingly gained notoriety as the most accident prone road in Uganda, the Uganda Traffic Police in partnership with the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) launched operation "Fiika Salaama" (Drive Safely) to sensitise and discipline road users on safety and infrastructure protection.

Police attributes the mishaps to carelessness by drivers especially dangerous overtaking and failure to observe traffic signs on the roads. The operation was later rolled out countrywide and is still ongoing.

Uganda is one of the African countries with the highest rate of road accidents. The 2013 global status report on road safety of the world health organization indicated that Uganda had 2954 deaths in 2010 as a result of road accidents following Nigeria with 4065 and South Africa with 13768 by 2009.

'Rolex' chapatti becomes tourist attraction

August 21: In a show of excitement over the ordinary, the Ministry of Tourism launched one of Uganda's streets snacks; the egg-and-vegetable stuffed chapatti at a tourist product in the so-called 'Rolex festival'. Not surprisingly, the Minister of State for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda, was roundly criticised for attempting to create excitement around fast food that is neither authentically Ugandan or viable as a commercial tourist activity. The campaign was expected to increase investment in the tourism sector by at least 7.6% per year to more than Shs2 trillion over the next ten years.

Anglican bishops escape death

August 23: Police rescued the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stanley Ntagali, and 38 other provincial bishops in Ntaawo after a mob attempted to torch the bus in which they were travelling.

The bishops had gone to inspect land allegedly owned by Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Ntaawo to establish the extent of the problem of squatters and later deliberate on the way forward. The savior call was made by the Bishop of Mukono Diocese Rev James William Sebaggala to the Mukono RDC who ordered the police to rescue God's servants.

Hamu Mukasa gave the 649 acres of land to Church of Uganda before it also donated it to Bishop Tucker Theological College (BTTC), now UCU, in the early 1920s.

SEPTEMBER: THE CRANES QUALIFY FOR AFCON

Sept.01: UNAA Convention paralyses parliament

Business at Parliament flops as several dozen MPs travel to the US to attend the annual Uganda North American Association (UNAA) conventions in Boston, Massachusetts and Los Angeles, California. Close to 10 parliamentary committees that had lined up meetings suspend them. Only two [Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) and the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee] are not affected. Both the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga felt compelled to fly out and attend the UNAA conventions.

Sept.04: Pope Francis declares Mother Theresa Saint

Pope Francis declares Mother Theresa a saint during a canonization mass at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican. The elevation of one of the icons of 20th Century Christianity comes just a day before the 19th anniversary of her death in the eastern city of Calcutta [Kolkata] where Theresa spent almost 40 years working with the destitute. The nun is elevated to Catholicism's celestial pantheon at a canonization mass presided over by Francis. About 100,000 Catholic faithful witness the canonization. "For the honour of the Blessed Trinity, we declare and define Blessed Theresa of Calcutta a saint and we enroll her among the saints decreeing that she is to be venerated as such by the whole Church," the Pontiff read a statement in Latin.

Sept. 05: The Cranes qualify for Nations Cup after 38 years

Excitement, almost bordering on mayhem overcomes tens of thousands of fans at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium as Uganda finally qualifies to play in the African Nations Cup finals for the first time since 1978--a whopping 38 years. Youthful striker, Farouk Miya scores the all-important goal against the Indian Ocean island of Comoros in the 35th minute to send over 50,000 fans crammed into the 40,202 capacity Nelson Mandela National Stadium. The historical match is watched by Janet Museveni, the First Lady who also doubles as the Education and Sports Minister.

OCTOBER: Good news: 'Queen of Katwe' premiers, Bad news: 'BoU takes over Crane Bank'

October 1: Queen of Katwe, a film about a Ugandan teenage chess player Phiona Mutesi premieres in Kampala. Starring 14-year-old Madina Nalwanga and Hollywood stars Lupita Ny'ongo and David Oyelowo, the film receives rave reviews for its portrayal of Mutesi's life and slum life in Katwe where the story is based. The Walt Disney production director by Mira Nair had earlier on Sept.20 premiered in Hollywood, California amidst pomp and glamour.

October 3: Opposition leader Kizza Besigye is arrested at Entebbe Airport as he returns to the country from a month long trip to the US and UK. As soon as he landed, Besigye was whisked away by security officials wearing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) uniform and driven to his home in Kasangati. CAA was criticised by the public for being involved in the politician's arrest.

October 19: Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya orders KCCA to evict vendors from city streets. Kamya said the street vendors had led to confusion, congestion and noise pollution which also led to insecurity and violence in the city. President Museveni had said after the election that KCCA's handing of vendors had cost NRM votes in Kampala.

October 20: Bank of Uganda (BOU) takes over management of Crane Bank. BOU said it took the decision because the bank was significantly undercapitalised and posed a risk to the stability of the financial system. Weeks before, Crane Bank's majority shareholder, property tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, had announced he was selling his stake in the bank.

NOVEMBER 2016: MAKERERE UNIVERSITY SHUTDOWN

November 01: President Yoweri Museveni ordered Makerere University Kampala to be shut-down as lecturers went on strike over unpaid allowances and students threatened to strike unless the lecturers returned to teach. On November 0 7, doctors pursuing Masters degree at Makerere University Medical School join the strike. On November 14 Museveni instituted a 9-man visitation committee to produce a report in three months in regard to Uganda's oldest institution of learning.

November Passing

November 05: Maj. Gen. Julius Oketa, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation dies of a blood clot. He was aged 60.

NSSF takes control of Umeme

Nov. 05: The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) buys 121,820,850 shares of Umeme Limited from Umeme Holdings Limited for about Shs 59.4 billion pushing the fund's total stake in the company from 15.5% (251,951,071 shares) to 23% (373,771,921 shares).

Trump wins U.S. elections

November 9: Unconventional Republican candidate Donald Trump is declared winner of the U.S. presidential election held on Nov.08. Trump's win shocks the world as it shatters earlier campaign-long predictions that Democratic Party contender Hillary Clinton was in the lead.

November 10: Education ministry closes Bridge Academy schools

Lwamafa, Obey jailed for corruption

November 11: Former Minister of Public Service permanent secretary Jimmy Lwamafa, former principal accountant Christopher Obey, and former director research and development Stephen Kunsa Kiwanuka are found guilty in the Shs 88 billion pension scam and sentenced to a combined 22 years in jail. Lwamafa got 7 years, Obey 10 years and Kunsa 5 years and all three must return Shs 50 billion to government.

Kanyamunyu arrested over Akena shooting

Nov.13: News breaks of how businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu of Quantum Express Logistics allegedly shot Keneth Watmon Akena, a Community Development Officer, dead somewhere in the Lugogo mall area in Kampala.

Shs200bn for farming lost

November 14: Government announced that it had lost up to Shs200 billion released to buy seedlings, inputs and other agricultural related items as drought hit the country. The money was part of Shs360 billion released to finance the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and Youths Livelihood Programme (YLP). The loss represents 85 percent of the agricultural inputs supplied to farmers in 50 districts according to the Minister of Agriculture, Vincent Ssempijja.

Nov. 17: President Yoweri Museveni named a new electoral commission to replace the Badru Kiggundu commission whose 14 year term ended Nov. 15.

DECEMBER:

Byanyima's Presidential remarks

Dec.11: While attending the 21st anniversary of Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), Oxfam International Executive Director and former Presidential candidate Kizza Besigye's wife Winnie Byanyima told the media that she has what it takes to run for presidency in future.

"I have no question in my mind that I have the ability or even the passion to change our country."

Byanyima added: "Politics is a game of teams working together but not one propelling herself. "If one day there is an opportunity and a team that shares my vision and wants me to lead it, I will rise." Her husband, Besigye, has come out to say that his wife's comments were taken out of context. "It has been presented as if Winnie Byanyima made a declaration to contest for the presidency." He said in an interview with one of the media houses. "She was asked if she could offer leadership to the country and she responded that she can. That is different from making declaration".

December deaths

DP secretary General dies

December 18: Democratic Party (DP) Secretary General Mathias Nsubuga died a few days after he suffered a stroke. His death was announced by DP President Nobert Mao in a message on social media. Nsubuga was also a former member of parliament for Bukoto South.

Opposition candidates win in two West African countries

Just a week after Gambia's long serving President Yahya Jammeh lost to opposition candidate Adama Barrow, Ghana's incumbent John Mahama lost to opposition challenger Nana Akufo-Addo.

Jammeh, who had been Gambia's President for 22 years after coming to power in 1994 as a 29-year-old army officer following a military coup, refused to leave office while Mahama conceded gracefully.

****