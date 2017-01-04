30 December 2016

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Dar Probing Report Tanzanian Pilot Held By South Sudan Rebels

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chabi Barasa

Dar es Salaam says it is keenly following up on reports that a pilot said to be a Tanzanian national is being detained by South Sudanese rebels.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation ministry's spokesperson Ms Mindi Kasiga, told The EastAfrican that the government was looking into the issue and would release a statement soon.

"The government is aware of the report and is working to get to the bottom of the issue," she said, in reference to the kidnapping of the pilot, identified as Mohammed Nassor Sauh, who was flying a Cessna aircraft leased by the South Sudan Air Aviation on November 1.

A rebel official, Brigadier General John Tap Puot, was quoted by the Sudan Tribune as saying they were investigating to determine the nationality of the pilot it accused of collaborating with the Juba government.

He said they would not release the pilot claiming that he had violated the territorial rules by flying into an SPLM-IO controlled area.

"We would not have any problem with the pilot if he came alone. But because he was hired and used to transport a government official it means there is something behind his coming here," Gen Puot told Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

The rebel official claimed he had been contacted by South Sudan's First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai, seeking that they release the pilot.

He, however, maintained that the pilot would only be freed on condition that James Gatdet Dak, the rebel leader Riek Machar's spokesman, whose is currently detained by the government is released.

South Sudan descended into war, two years after seceding from Sudan, after heavy fighting between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his then deputy Dr Machar broke out in December 2013.

Tanzania

School Books Recalled, Reviewed Due to Errors

The Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) is reviewing a number of error-laden Standard One textbooks. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.