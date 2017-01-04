Kenya: New Sasini Boss Spells Out Vision for Agriculture Firm

Listed agriculture firm Sasini has tapped insurance man Stephen Githiga as its new managing director as Moses Changwony exits to reportedly join elective politics.

In a statement yesterday, the company said it had appointed Mr Githiga to the position effective January 01, 2017.

Mr Githiga, who was until his appointment the managing director of First Assurance Company, said in an interview his key priority will be to diversify Sasini's range of products.

Although most of Sasini's revenues come from tea and coffee, the company is moving heavily into macadamia with a Sh400 million factory set to open in 2018. The NSE-listed company is trying to recruit more farmers to inter-crop coffee with macadamia.

"We want to improve the value proposition so that we can engage farmers in new projects as we diversify our agricultural products," said Mr Githiga.

He said Sasini was also carrying out research on new plants that could be inter-cropped in a similar manner. Mr Githiga said he would steer the company towards more direct marketing of its value-added products.

The new boss will also be tasked with leading the company back to profitability. In December, Sasini issued a profit warning for the year ended September 2016. The drop in earnings was attributed to the effect of a one-off gain on a land sale that had massively boosted the company's earnings in 2015.

Mr Githiga has an extensive background in insurance having served as managing director of First Assurance from 2003 to 2016. However, he also has agricultural experience as he currently serves on the board of a tea factory in Murang'a.

He will be stepping into the shoes of Mr Changwony who has held the post of Sasini MD since 2014. According to the statement, Mr Changwony is going into retirement.

Past news reports by the Daily Nation newspaper, however, indicate that Mr Changwony has expressed interest in the Elgeyo-Marakwet governorship.