Rwanda: Fuel Prices Increase

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) on Tuesday announced an increase in oil prices, which saw pump prices go up to Rwf970 per litre and Rwf932 for petrol and diesel respectively.

The new prices will take effect Wednesday, January 4, according to a statement signed by regulator's Director General, Patrick Nyirishema.

The new prices represent an increase of Rwf22 for each litre of petrol and Rwf18 for diesel going by the prevailing prices that had been set at the beginning of November.

RURA attributed the increased prices to the prevailing cost of petroleum products on the international market.

Subsequent to the increase in the prices, the regulator said that this will not affect the prices of public transport, saying the current tariffs still stand.

Between January and May 2016, international oil prices increased by 35 percent and the prices have gradually been on an upward trend.

In recent times, the highest pump price in Rwanda was last registered in March 2014, when it reached an all time high at Rwf1,030 a litre for both petrol and diesel.