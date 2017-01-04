South Africa: Preparation for Matric Mathematics Starts At Conception

analysis

Mathematics education is a long haul. The mathematics needle is not yet turning at NSC level. This is not cause for shock or dismay or for changing course. Our investments made much earlier in the 18 year and 9 month journey to this exit point, will show impact in the coming decades. By NICKY ROBERTS.

Having welcomed in 2017 with open arms, South Africans (and the matric Class of 2016 in particular) now await the announcement of the matric results (National Senior Certificate or NSC).

We will once again be shocked and appalled at our dismal mathematics performance and single out mathematics as our problem child. Many will repeat Prof Volmink's observation that:

'While there are many subjects where the learner performance fluctuates from year to year, we have to single out MATHEMATICS as one of the key gateway subjects where the needle has not moved significantly over the years in this country. In fact what is alarming is that since 2014 Mathematical Literacy has also joined Mathematics as an learning area where the learner performance is critically low.' (Umalusi statement, 29 Dec 2016)

We will revisit the debates on 20% as a condoned mathematics pass mark. A dysfunctional state...