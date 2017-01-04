Rwanda: Low Activity as Local Stock Exchange Opens New Year Trading

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) opened the New Year on a low note with just a few shares transacted, continuing last year's poor run, the bourse daily market report for Tuesday indicates. The RSE was closed Monday as it was a public holiday in Rwanda.

The Rwanda Share Index was unchanged yesterday compared to Friday, closing at 119.91 points, while the All Share Index was all stable to close at 127.26 points, according to the market report.

Bank of Kigali recorded a total turnover of Rwf638,400 from 2,800 shares traded in one deal at Rwf228, unchanged from the previous trading session. Bralirwa was also stable, closing at Rwf140. The counter recorded Rwf14,000 in total turnover from 100 shares traded in one deal.

The bond market was quiet and so were the other equities counters. Crystal Telecom closed at Rwf90; Equity Bank at Rwf334; NMG was Rwf1,200, while KCB closed at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.

At the end of the formal trading hours, Bank of Kigali had outstanding offers of 305,700 shares, ranging from Rwf228 to Rwf245, while there were outstanding offers of 25,600 shares on the Bralirwa counter at between Rwf140 and Rwf143. Both counters, however, received no bids. Crystal Telecom got bids for 5,200 shares at between Rwf88 and Rwf90, but there was only an outstanding offer of 25,000 shares at a high of Rwf98.

RSE market capitalisation was Rwf2.748 trillion, unchanged from Friday December 30 trading session.