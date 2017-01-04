Uganda: Police Doubt Mumbere Lawyer Attack Story

Photo: The Independent

Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere (Waving) after he was arrested.

Kampala — Police have cast doubt on a case in which a lawyer of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere claims that he was attacked and choked by three men in a Kampala suburb.

Mr Sam Muyizzi claimed he was attacked by three men who seemed to be well trained as he was driving to his friend's residence at Princess Anne Drive in Bugolobi in Nakawa Division last Friday night.

Mr Muyizzi said they attempted to strangle him until he was unconscious and they abandoned him on the roadside at the same spot.

"Dear Friends, I was attacked last night by three men at Princess Anne Drive Bugolobi, Kampala... I received good first aid, I am well and prepared for the New Year. Thanks and Happy New Year to you all. We shall overcome," Mr Muyizzi posted on his social media account.

When Daily Monitor contacted Kampala metropolitan police spokesman, Mr Emilian Kayima, to understand the status of the investigations, he said they couldn't trace the police station where Mr Muyizzi reported the case.

"Who attacked him and what did he do? Did he report to police? Let him tell you the reference number of the case," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Muyizzi told Daily Monitor that he was driving at around midnight.

"I used the road near Bugolobi Market to connect to Plot 15 along Princess Drive where my friend was. As I had stopped to enter, one man grabbed me and others came and attempted to strangle me," he said.

"They had stolen all my phones and documents that I had in the car. The only thing they left was the car key. I got into my car and drove home," he said.

Despite the attack being carried out at his friend's gate, Mr Muyizzi didn't bother seeking help from him. He doesn't recall the time he left the scene saying he had no watch and didn't come to his mind that his car had a clock.

He said he called his doctor at his home where he was examined and first aid administered.

"The doctor told me that I hadn't sustained serious injuries," he said.

He said he had reported the case to police but he declined to share the name of the police station saying it could jeopardise the investigations.

He said he had hired a private investigator to get to the bottom of the case.