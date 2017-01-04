Uganda: 7 Nakasero Mosque Suspects Released Without Charge

Photo: MIchael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

Sheikh Miladu Kaluuma, the executive member of Nakasero Mosque (right), addresses Muslims at the mosque.

Kampala — Police have released seven of the 18 suspects arrested during the December 27 raid on Nakasero Mosque allegedly to hunt for suspects who killed Maj Muhammad Kiggundu.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emilian Kayima confirmed the development saying the seven suspects whose names were not disclosed, were released without charges. "True, some suspects were released because there was no information linking them to the ongoing investigations of killers of Muslim clerics," Mr Kayima said.

Following the raid on the mosque, Mr Kayima said police had recovered weapons, a claim Muslims denied, describing the move as an attempt to blackmail them. Earlier, police held Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje who was arrested a day after Maj Kiggundu's killing on suspicion of having knowledge about his assailants.

On Wednesday last week, the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, said police searched the mosque because a Muslim suspect in police custody had revealed that weapons used in the killing of Muslim leaders were being kept inside the mosque.

Although the police spokesperson did not name the released suspects, Mr Siraje Kifamba, the acting Nakasero mosque spokesperson, said the suspects released were those captured outside the mosque. "Police arrested seven workers at our building which is under construction. They were working a night shift. The seven have been released but those picked from inside the mosque are still in custody," Mr Kifamba said

Among the released suspects include Abdallah Isabirye, Derrick Ssesanga, Hassan Ssevuma, Hassan Muvasa, Umar Mwanga, Sam Opendi and John Owere.

Mr Kifamba demanded police produce the close to 30 suspects held in court if the force has evidence pinning them to the killing of Maj Kiggundu.

He said they were planning to visit Nalufenya Police Station, in Jinja District to ascertain whether the suspects are in cells or being held in ungazetted places.

The suspects

Among the Muslims who have been arrested in connection with the death of Maj Kiggundu include Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje (pictured), the acting Amir Umah (Tabli leader), Sheikh Ismail Kasibante, Sheikh Ayub Nyende, Mr Abdul Mu'minu Said, Mr Umar Ausi Kamoga, Musa Sekandi, Musa Semanda, Ashraf Luswabi, Muzamiru Muzoora, Juma Kavuma, Muhammad Ssenyonga, Shafiq Sebandeke, Abdullah Lubega, Hamis Kabwama, Abdullah Seremba, Hassan Twaha, and Muhammad Buyondo.