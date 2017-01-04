Uganda: Transport Fares Hiked As People Return From the Villages

Kampala — Even though the festive season is over, those returning from their villages to the city are still paying high transport fares, Daily Monitor has established.

The festive season usually sees people, especially those working in the city go to their home areas upcountry to celebrate both Christmas and the New Year with their relatives.

This newspaper visited some bus parks to establish why the prices were hiked for those people returning from the villages to the city.

When this reporter visited Kisenyi Bus Terminal, which accommodates buses that ply the western routes, Global Coaches had just returned from Mbarara and passengers revealed that the fares from Mbarara to Kampala had been hiked by Shs10,000 from the normal fee of Shs15,000 to Shs25,000.

"Usually, we pay Shs15,000 from Mbarara to Kampala but it has been increased and when we tried to ask the bus inspector, he said that it's a normal thing hiking transport fares during the festive season because the number of passengers shoot high," said Mr Boniface Arinaitwe, who was returning from Rwampara in Mbarara District.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that buses returning from Rukungiri to Kampala are charging Shs40,000 instead of the usual Shs30,000. From Kabaale to Kampala, passengers are being charged Shs45,000 instead of Shs30,000.

Asked why they hiked the fares, Mr Jotham Tumuramye, one of the Global Coaches inspectors said they are overwhelmed with the big numbers of passengers whom he said compete for seats at bus stages.

"The number of passengers returning to the city is overwhelming and by the way, they now book a day before. So because they are many, we are also forced to hike the charges since they are willing to pay. However, this will end soon since majority of them have returned. By Friday, the fares will have normalised," he said.

At Link Bus Park in Kisenyi, Ms Dizilanta Kobusinge Atwooki from Fort portal said that they paid Shs30,000 instead of Shs20,000 and that they left majority of passengers stranded, waiting for buses.

On the eastern route, passengers are facing the same problem. For instance, passengers from Soroti to Kampala are paying Shs30,000 instead of the normal Shs20,000.

Passengers from Mbale to Kampala are paying Shs25,000 instead of the normal Shs15,000.

Mr Charles Ouma, who had just alighted a Baby Coach bus from Gulu, said that the transport fares to Kampala have been hiked by Shs 10,000.

"I paid Shs30,000 instead of Shs20,000. However, bus operators are over-charging people yet the festive season is over. They might think that they are getting a lot of money but this increment is much. People are now broke and that's why they are rushing to Kampala but majority have decided to wait for the fares to drop," he said.

Passengers from Moroto to Kampala are paying Shs40,000 instead of Shs30,000.