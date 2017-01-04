4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motshekga to Release Matric Results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Wednesday release the National Senior Certificate exam results for 2016.

Motshekga is first expected to address a technical briefing in Midrand to explain the data.

Results for each province will be released on Thursday, except for the Western Cape, which will release them on Friday.

The 2015 matric exam national pass rate dropped to 70.7%, down from the 75.8% in 2014.

The department said it might take three to five years to get the pass rate on an upward trend because of changes in the education system.

The three worst-performing provinces in 2015 were Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape. These provinces account for 54% of the country's pupils, meaning they determine whether the pass rate goes up or down.

South Africa

