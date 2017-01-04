Uganda: Money Taps for NRM Offices Rent Dry Up Forcing Landlords to Lock Out the Party

Photo: Felix Ainebyoona /Daily Monitor

Temporal. NRM office at Ahakagetti Trading Centre in Kiruhura District.

Masaka — Offices of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in at least 14 districts across the country have either been closed or are facing closure over unpaid rent, a survey by this newspaper shows.

From the northern Gulu District to Ntungamo in southwestern and from Luwero in central part of the country to Kapchorwa in the east, landlords say NRM has defaulted over the years, ranging from a few months to five years in the worst case.

The longest unpaid landlord, according to our findings, is Kween Member of Parliament Lawrence Mangusho, who offered his building to house the Kapchorwa District offices of the party he subscribes to, at only Shs100,000 per month. He has reportedly not been paid since 2011.

Besides the rent arrears, staff of the party say they have variously not been paid salary for months and in one case of Mr Eladio Baryengoma, the administrator at the NRM Rukungiri District office, for up to half-a-year.

Following barren promises, some of the agitated property owners decided to lock up their buildings, together with vital NRM documents, and evict the party officials altogether.

Where the party has either cleared rent or sweet-talked the landlords for more time, officials told this newspaper on the condition of anonymity that they are struggling to keep party activities running due to non-remittance of imprest.

It is unclear why NRM, which commands a comfortable majority in the 10th Parliament and whose members in the august House make monthly contributions to the party coffers, is unable to meet its financial obligations timely.

The NRM secretary-general, Ms Justine Lumumba, in a short-text message said they paid rent for their offices up to last August and said they plan to sort the accumulated bills later this month.

"We shall pay [the landlords] in January, she noted, "my prayer to them is to be patient with us."

The offices at districts are coordination centres and launch pads for party activities. They are handy during election season, especially as springboards to mobilise for the forthcoming Local Council (LC) 1 and 2 elections expected to take place this month.

On paper, NRM says it has about nine million members. It also won big during the February 2016 general election, producing a president, 95 out of 116 district chairpersons and more than 75 per cent of the legislators in the 10th Parliament.

President Museveni, the party chairman, has been in power for 30 year, and was on February 18, 2016 re-elected on NRM ticket for another five-year term in what officials said projected the mass appeal of the ruling party. The Opposition said the vote was rigged.

NRM members do not pay annual subscriptions which some supporters believe would be a guaranteed income to keep the party afloat. There have been accusations, mostly by Opposition politicians, that the ruling party uses government resources to fund its activities.

NRM honchos counter-argue that they benefit from the largesse of their friends, both within and outside Uganda; they have made over the 30 years of superintending the affairs of the state.

The party restructured and renewed its leadership in 2014, kicking out former prime minister Amama Mbabazi who had served as secretary general for nine years. Mr Mbabazi, who after the acrimonious fall-out went on to stand as an Independent presidential candidate in last year's election, had been accused of underperformance attributed in part to demands of other executive government positions that he held.

The replacement team led by Ms Lumumba was stripped of other positions so as to enable them concentrate on mobilisation and building the party structures from the grassroots.

However, failure to pay NRM employees and for office space across the country has become a teething problem likely to impinge their achievements. Critics attribute the problems to organisational and leadership weakness of the team at the party's national secretariat.

Whatever the cause, it is manifesting in embarrassing evictions and altercations at local levels between property owners and NRM officials.

Gulu

The landlord in Gulu in May ordered the party to vacate his house for failing to pay rent since January last year. Mr Christopher Opiyo Ateker, the NRM party publicist in Gulu, confirmed they vacated the house they were renting on Gulu Main Street and have since relocated to Boma grounds where they got free office space. He admitted they had difficulty in paying monthly rent but said they have since cleared the arrears.

"It is true we shifted since we had ceased to receive money from the party secretariat, which is the only funder of party activities but we don't owe the former landlord anything, we cleared him," said Mr Opiyo.

The NRM chairperson Nwoya District, Ms Rosemary Nyeko, told Daily Monitor that the party has closed some of the sub-county offices after being thrown out by landlords. "We have serious challenges; we cannot even operate since the secretariat has failed to remit to us the money for the district office. We have not paid rent for a year," said Ms Nyeko.

The NRM office in Kitgum District might any time close because they have not paid rent and electricity bills for a year totalling Shs4 million.

The NRM chairperson, Mr Jimmy Ayela, said they would have been thrown out of the house had they not received Shs600,000 from the secretariat recently. They pay the landlord Shs300,000 every month. "We were given Shs600,000 by the secretariat in October and we paid it to the landlord but we owed him Shs4," said Mr Ayela.

Mbarara

Mbarara District NRM chairman, Mr Jomo Mugabi, said they have not paid rent for the party offices for the last four years. If the house was not for Gen Elly Tumwine (UPDF representative in Parliament), Mr Mugabi said, the NRM party would have been thrown out. The administrators too have not been paid.

The NRM offices are located in Kakyeka and they should be paying Gen Tumwine Shs 500,000 every month, according to Mr Mugabi. "The party is poor because the top leadership declined to permit the members to pay subscription that would be a source of income to facilitate the operations of the party activities," said Mr Mugabi.

Mr Moses Okello Oleng last month (December) locked NRM office in Lira over failure by the party to pay him rent that has accumulated to Shs4,570,000 since September 2015. Mr Okello said he has reached NRM officials at the party secretariat demanding his monies but they only keep giving him several empty promises.

In a letter dated December 8, 2016 addressed to the administrator NRM Lira office, Resident District Commissioner Lira and chairman NRM Lira, Mr Okello wrote that he got empty promise from Dr Hassan Galiwango, the finance and administrator at NRM headquarters and his accountant, Mr Aaron Kasamba.

"They are no longer picking my phone calls, even the call from the administrator NRM Lira office. I have decided to close the office until they pay my rent bills," Mr Okello's letter reads in part.

Mr Kasamba acknowledged they owe money to Mr Okello and that finance department was trying hard to pay the arrears.

Ntungamo

NRM offices in Ntungamo District were housed in the building of Mr John Kamuhanda but, according to sources, he pushed them out in June 2016 over defaulting on rent. The offices were then shifted to the house that First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, was using as constituency offices when she was MP for Ruhaama on Kaguta Road. Ms Museveni is also the district NRM party chairperson. The party office administrator, Mr Johnson Nkirirehi, however, said they paid the landlord but decided to shift from the premises. He, however, did not give the reason for shifting.

NRM officials in Rukungiri have been locked out of the office on Republican Road by the landlord, Mr Alfred Rwobusheru, for failure to pay rent for a year. Mr Eladio Baryengoma, the office administrator, said they pay Shs 200,000 per month. The administrator hasn't been paid for six months. "He stopped us from accessing the office in October, we can't get in now. He, however, accepted to accommodate party property after intervention of the LC5 chairman, Mr Andrewson Katebire, who assured him that much as his money has delayed to come, it will be released," said Mr Baryengoma.

Kyenjojo District NRM offices that were located in Kasina ward, Kyenjojo Town Council, were closed after the general election early last year. According to sources, NRM secretariat failed to release funds to cater for rent and payments for the staff.

Luweero

The NRM party office in Luweero District has been locked over rent arrears. The NRM party registrar, Mr David Kamugisha, said the landlady, Ms Sarah Kasoma, is demanding Shs2.4 million which is yet to be remitted by the party secretariat. "We even have an eviction notice for failing on our promise on the payments. We have our hopes in the secretariat to clear this bill. We cannot access the office at this time," said Mr Kamugisha.

The same situation obtains in Lyantonde District. The MP Kabula County James Kakooza, who earlier provided office space for the district party offices, evicted them after losing in the party primaries.

Mr Kakooza, who stood on independent ticket and retained his parliamentary seat, said NRM owes him money in rent arrears but he declined to disclose the amount. "They wanted to continue occupying my building without paying yet I also needed it for private business. I had to throw them out to do what I wanted," he said.

The NRM registrar Lyantonde, Mr Robert Ssesanga, said the party has failed to access documents confiscated by Mr Kakooza. He added that it may be difficult for leaders to organise for forthcoming LCI and LC2 elections because party documents and materials were confiscated.

They have written to Ms Lumumba over the matter. "We have decided to seek the help of secretariat since we have failed to access documents in order for the party to organise for LCI elections," said Mr Ssesanga.

Kapchorwa

In Kapchorwa, the landlord Lawrence Mangusho who is also MP Kween has not been paid for five years; 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015 and 2016. The party is supposed to pay him Shs100,000 monthly. Mr Mangusho said he got communication from NRM secretariat that they have no money to pay him. "They are supposed to pay Shs 100,000 monthly and this is so little, the cost of rent in the town is higher. But I can't evict them because it is my party, I will be patient," said Mr Mangusho.

The landlord in Bukomansimbi District has threatened to evict the party over a 14 months' house rent debt. Mr Shaffik Ssemujju, the district NRM chairperson confirmed that they have a debt to clear, but said they are looking for the money to avoid being evicted. "We have all along been paying rent for the party office and in late November, Shs600,000 was paid to settle some of the rent arrears," said Mr Ssemujju.

He, however, added that some party officials at the district rented another office with hope that the party secretariat will pay rent for them which he said has not been fulfilled. "A lot of blabbing has been ongoing that NRM has failed to pay rent for its district offices. The party only pays for the office of the chairperson. Officials who opened up own offices should not mislead their landlords that their rent will be paid by the party," said Mr Ssemujju.

Mubende District NRM spokesperson, Mr Steven Kasozi Ssemango, said despite having some rent arrears, they enjoy a good working relationship with their landlady who also happens to be party member.

"We have a good working relationship with our landlady because she is also a strong NRM supporter. But besides this we always pay our rent in time," he said.

The MP for Mawokota South County in Mpigi, Mr John Bosco Lubyayi Sseguya, said the landlord has not complained. What you should note is that our party is still very much stronger than others in everything. Our office staff were paid and the landlord is not complaining about how we pay him," he said.

Reported by Alfred Tumushabe, Edson Kinene, Perez Rumanzi, Fred Anyine, Joyce Chemutai, Felix Basiime Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Dan Wandera, Sadat Mbogo, Malik Fahad Jjingo, Cleophas Tukamarwa, Christopher Kisekka, Isaac Otwii and Owiny Jolly Tobbias