Uganda: Former Steeplechase Champion Inzikuru to Tutor Victoria Academy Talent

Kampala — At 34, it is pretty sad Dorcus Inzikuru does not still participate in highly competitive athletics. One may only take as that's the plight of many careers of Ugandan sportsmen.

It is hard to imagine Inzikuru stole headlines when she claimed the first-ever women's 3000m steeplechase title in Helsinki, Finland. She was 22 then.

Then she faded for two years between 2007 and 2009 due to maternity duties, only to sneak into the 2012 London Olympics. She did her debut marathon at the Brighton Marathon in 2013 but still her career had faded fast. Now, Inzikuru, who recently attempted to contest in the 2016 Parliamentary elections, is back in athletics. At the weekend, Inzikuru was unveiled as one of the Victoria Academy partners to assist in nurturing athletics talent.

"I am privileged to be part of this academy that provides young kids with an opportunity to develop," Inzikuru told the media at a function held at a boarding primary school in Mutundwe on Friday.

The school with a core plan for sport, is built on an international setting and follows the Uganda National Curriculum. "Doing this is one way of giving back to the community that has unconditionally supported me throughout these years," Inzikuru, a silver medalist at the 2002 African games and a bronze at the 2003 Afro -Asian Games added.

Inzikuru, nicknamed the Arua Gazelle, conducted a few drills with a mini run on Friday. The school's director Patrick Mukasa notes the school is committed to creating opportunities that will provide a ladder for talented young boys and girls.

"We will continue making the school environment favourable for the kids to study and also grow their talent in their desired areas," Mukasa he said.