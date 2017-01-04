4 January 2017

Kenya: President Kenyatta to Meet Doctors, Ministry Officials Over Strike

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday set to meet with striking doctors and Ministry of Health officials in a bid to end the strike that has paralysed services in public hospitals for a month.

Officials from the Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) are also expected to be present at the talks due to be held at State House, Mombasa.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Ouma Oluga told Capital FM News that the strike is still on but will wait and see how the meeting with the Head of State goes.

"We can't say much at this time but we will wait and see how the talks will go on. When the meeting takes place, we will decide whether we will call it of or not," he stated.

The deadline for all stakeholders to discuss the doctors' Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was set for Thursday after which it was to be registered.

The strike by the medics has now lasted a full month with the medics demanding a 300 percent pay rise.

The union also wants the SRC to recognise a Collective Bargaining Agreement as directed by the courts.

