Uganda/Tunisia: Micho to Name Final Afcon Squad After Tunisia Friendly

Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevich will name Uganda's team to travel to Gabon after today's key international friendly against Tunisia.

"The match against Tunisia is purely a selection match where I will field a team to help us assess who should make it into the final 23 man squad," he told the federation's website www.fufa.co.ug.

"The boys have shown determination to do well in this continental assignment and I want to call on Ugandans to rally behind the Cranes as this game is one of them. And the journey starts tomorrow" Micho said Tuesday.

Tunisia are among the Africa Cup of Nations Finals favourites and Uganda Cranes' performance against them will be an indicator of what to expect when the continental football event starts January 14.

The Cranes team of 26 that converged in Tunisia for the international friendly was earlier submitted as Uganda's preliminary squad to the the Nations Cup finals.

St George goalkeeper Robert Odongokara joined the team from Ethiopia on Tuesday afternoon and will be joined by William Luwagga Kizito, who plays for Clube De Rio Ave in the Portuguese Premier League and Denis Onyango, who is in Nigeria for the GLO CAF player of the year awards.

Three players will be dropped before the team travels to Abu Dhabi for the final friendlies against Slovakia and Ivory Coast.

Uganda's preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Salim Jamal (Al Merrikh/SUD), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), Robert Odongkara (Saint George/ETH), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)

Defenders: Timothy Awany, Joseph Ochaya (both KCCA), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker/KEN), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed/LIB), Isaac Isinde (clubless), Murushid Juuko (Simba/TAN), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Baroka/RSA), Mike Azira (Colorado Rapids/USA), Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh/VIE), William Kizito (Rio Ave/POR), Tony Mawejje (Thotur/ISL), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Hassan Wasswa (Vipers), Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T/VIE), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia/KEN)

Strikers: Edrisa Lubega (Proline), Geoffrey Massa (Baroka/RSA), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege/BEL), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves/FIN), Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka)

Coach: Milutin Sredojevic (SRB)

TODAYMatch:

Tunisia v Uganda

Venue: El Menzha Olympic Stadium, Tunisia

Time: 4.30pm

Live on 102.1 FUFA f.m

