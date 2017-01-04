The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) led by Secretary General Ouma Oluga and the negotiation team from the government are meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Mombasa over doctor's strike.

According to the union officials, the meeting started at 10am to end their strike that has led to a health crisis in all public hospitals.

"They are meeting in State House Mombasa, phones are restricted to avoid mischievous recordings," said KMPPDU official.

Dr Allan Makokha an executive member of KMPDDU however said they want a signed agreement before they call off the strike.

"We want a registered CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and it should be implemented in phases. The government should also come up with a real framework and be ready to honour it to avoid many doctors strike," said Dr Makokha.

During the weekend, the doctors met in Mombasa and told the government to meet their demands, including improvement of public health, training of more specialist doctors, research fund, and internship programmes.

They urged President Kenyatta to initiate dialogue with them so that they end the strike.

"We are very honest; we are willing and available for negotiations and talks," said Dr Oluga during a meeting of more than 100 doctors from six counties in Coast region at Mbaraki Sports Club.

So far, seven counties have withheld the December salaries of more than 300 striking doctors, the union disclosed.

Union officials named Mombasa, Bomet, Kwale, Siaya, Nakuru and Nairobi as those still holding onto the doctors' pay.

The union, however, said 40 counties had so far paid doctors, who are taking part in a nationwide strike in a bid to force the government to implement an agreement that they signed with the Ministry of Health in 2013.