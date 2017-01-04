4 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Meets Doctors in Mombasa Over Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Presidency of Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
By Winnie Atieno

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) led by Secretary General Ouma Oluga and the negotiation team from the government are meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Mombasa over doctor's strike.

According to the union officials, the meeting started at 10am to end their strike that has led to a health crisis in all public hospitals.

"They are meeting in State House Mombasa, phones are restricted to avoid mischievous recordings," said KMPPDU official.

Dr Allan Makokha an executive member of KMPDDU however said they want a signed agreement before they call off the strike.

"We want a registered CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and it should be implemented in phases. The government should also come up with a real framework and be ready to honour it to avoid many doctors strike," said Dr Makokha.

During the weekend, the doctors met in Mombasa and told the government to meet their demands, including improvement of public health, training of more specialist doctors, research fund, and internship programmes.

They urged President Kenyatta to initiate dialogue with them so that they end the strike.

"We are very honest; we are willing and available for negotiations and talks," said Dr Oluga during a meeting of more than 100 doctors from six counties in Coast region at Mbaraki Sports Club.

So far, seven counties have withheld the December salaries of more than 300 striking doctors, the union disclosed.

Union officials named Mombasa, Bomet, Kwale, Siaya, Nakuru and Nairobi as those still holding onto the doctors' pay.

The union, however, said 40 counties had so far paid doctors, who are taking part in a nationwide strike in a bid to force the government to implement an agreement that they signed with the Ministry of Health in 2013.

Kenya

Wiper Party Sets Up Elections Board

Wiper Democratic Movement party has appointed a team that will head the party's national elections board. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.