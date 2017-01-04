3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Slain in Vereeniging House Robbery - Paramedics

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three people were killed in a house robbery in Roshnee, Vereeniging, paramedics said on Tuesday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the three had all been shot.

"One of those deceased, a woman, is believed to be the owner of the house," she said.

"The exact detail of what happened will form part of an SAPS investigation. When Netcare911 paramedics arrived on scene, we found that two women and a man had already died," Mathe added.

She said that reports from the scene indicated that a female suspect had been taken into police custody.

Source: News24

South Africa

Reverend Challenged to Prove 'Homosexuals Are Paedophiles'

Church leader Reverend Oscar Bougardt has been challenged to prove his startling claim that 99% of homosexuals are… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.