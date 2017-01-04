South Africa: 'Vampire Couple' Case Postponed Again

The couple accused of the attempted rape and robbery of a friend will stay in custody until they bring a formal bail application later in January, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court ruled on Tuesday.

Nolene da Graca and her boyfriend, Vincent "Bobby" Walters, dubbed the "Vampire Couple", were expecting to go on trial last Thursday and Friday. However, they were inexplicably not brought to court from Pollsmoor Prison.

The case was postponed until Tuesday to see whether another magistrate could accommodate the trial, because the magistrate dealing with the case, Aziz Hamad, was going on leave.

Instead, it was postponed until January 18 for them to bring a bail application, until their trial concluded.

They were arrested after a friend, Theresa Simons, accused them of drugging her, biting her, trying to suck her blood, and trying to rape her after a long, wine-fuelled visit in Brooklyn on November 5.

She alleged that she felt woozy after they had consumed four boxes of wine, together with her husband. He took a nap in a park across the road, and she said she had to struggle to free herself from them.

Concerns were raised over Da Graca's diabetes and asthma and how she was battling to get her medication in prison.

The couple's friend, Maya Sawicka, was upset that there was another postponement. Sawicka had drawn up a petition calling for the couple's release, and said 70 people had signed it.

Source: News24