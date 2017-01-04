4 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Panel Downplays Criticism of Candidates' Choices

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
IEBC selection panel chairperson Bernadette Musundi and vice-chairman Abdulghafur El-Busaidy.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has downplayed rising criticism of its choice for Chairman and Commissioners of the new-look polls body.

In a statement, Chairperson of the nine-member panel Bernadette Musundi stated that the selection process was elaborate and open.

She said that the recruitment included publishing of the long and short list of those that had qualified to proceed to the various stages of the interviews.

"Kenyans will recall that in accordance with the law, the selection process entailed advertisement for the positions of chairperson and member, followed by long-listing and thereafter short listing of applicants to be invited for interview," she stated.

"As required by the law, the Selection Panel published the names of all persons shortlisted for the positions and invited the public to submit any memoranda on the suitability or otherwise of the shortlisted candidates."

She indicated further that the public had been given seven days to submit memoranda they might have had regarding the candidates.

"The panel wishes to state that these allegations were not brought to the attention of the Selection Panel by any person and were, therefore, not in the knowledge of the panel during the selection process," she said.

Kenya

Man Hangs Self After Shooting Cows

Residents of a village in Embu County are reeling in shock after a 46-year-old man killed animals he had offered as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.