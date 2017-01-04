3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thieves, Corruption Within ANC Will Destroy Party, Warns Mantashe

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Arrest, Convict Corrupt 'Big Fish' in Ruling Party, Secretary General Says

Corruption, thieves and factionalism are destroying the ANC and will ruin it, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe has warned.

Money was another thing that would lead to the party's downfall if it stayed on the path it was on, he said in Evaton on Tuesday, ahead of the ANC's 105th anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

"There are three things that will destroy the ANC before we know it. One is corruption, thieves. We have no shortage of them. The second is factionalism, where members of the ANC are loyal to different leaders.

"The third is accidental leadership succession, where we have leaders who battle for leadership bypass. The three are interlinked. They use the money, and the ANC is not in control. If we continue this way, next year we are gone. We can just abandon the ANC," he said.

Mantashe said that ANC branches needed to choose their next leaders on merit, not popularity.

"What is important is not the elective conference, but the re-education of branches to appreciate that every branch of the ANC must learn the concept of truth behind the name."

Failure to do so would mean branch members would fall victim to people who "meet in dark corners and throw names at you".

"You discover then that the leadership you have been dealt is corrupt. You must choose comrades with strengths."

He advised ANC branches to discuss candidates and ask them to explain why they were running.

Mantashe cautioned ANC leaders that the party would lose the 2019 national elections if it continued to sideline its biggest support groups in places like Alexandra and Evaton.

"If we don't take care of Evaton and Alex, we are going to be in trouble."

Source: News24

More on This

ANC Supporters in Evaton Remain Loyal, Despite Service Delivery Failures

Loyal to the core, many residents of Evaton have pledged to continue to vote for the ruling party, despite its massive… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.