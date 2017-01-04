Zimbabwe: Athletics Coaches to Attend Kenya Courses

Takudzwa Chitsiga — THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will this month send three coaches for the International Level Two Sprint Coaching Course in Nairobi, Kenya.

The trio of Emanuel Mpofu from Bulawayo, Kurt Sibako (Matebeleland North) and Tendai Chatunga (Mashonaland West) are expected to attend the course that is scheduled to run from January 21 to 28.

Zimbabwe were given two extra slots for the course that is hosted by the Regional Development Centre because they have several experienced coaches and do more courses.

NAAZ president Tendai Tagara confirmed that they will send the trio to participate in the International World Federation Regional Development Centre-organised Level Two course.

"We will be sending three Level One coaches for the Level Two course to be held in Kenya from January 21-28. The trio, namely Tendai Chatunga, Emanuel Mpofu and Kurt Sibako, will be representing Zimbabwe at this year's training after they managed to attain their Level One coaching certificate in 2014.

"We had several coaches who attained the Level One coaching certificate in 2014 and of the 17 we will send three only because numbers are limited.

"We were very fortunate as we were allowed three slots whereas other nations are given a single slot. We negotiated to have two extra slots as some countries can fail to send representatives.

"This is a good development for athletics (in Zimbabwe) as these coaches will be able to impart the same knowledge to their colleagues back home.

"Zimbabwe has the most qualified coaches and we do a lot of refresher courses, which gave us the edge to have three representatives," said Tagara.