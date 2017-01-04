Tanzania: Cricket Body Reschedules Pro 10 Fixture

Dar es Salaam Regional Cricket Committee has announced changes in the fixtures of the two major cricket competitions that were temporarily halted during the festive season.

The new fixtures involve a shorter Pro 10 and the longer Mwalimu Nyerere Cricket League, both events were postponed during the festive week of Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year.

The official from DRCC Sanjay Bhatt, however, cautioned no changes would be permitted unless there is venue unavailability. According to the fixtures, the 2017 will officially open its cricket shootout on Saturday, January 7, with two matches of Pro 10 tournament, both to be staged at Kinondoni Leaders Club ground.

Aga Khan Sports Club (AKSC) will play against General Petroleum in the opening match before Lions face Dikdiks in the second match later evening. There are will be one match of the 50 overs play on Sunday, January 8, according to the fixture.

St Gobain Strikers and TCA Development are scheduled to play in the Mwalimu Nyerere Cricket League match at UDSM Ground. But it will be the busiest Sunday at Leaders Club on January 8. According to the fixture, the venue will host six games, with the first match starting from 08:00 match between DCC and Dikdiks.

The second PRO 10 match will see General Petroleum battling for 10 overs supremacy against Aces while the third match of the day will be between GP and Caravans.

The fourth of the Pro 10 game will be between Boom Boom and Caravans before leaving the ground for a match between Union and Veecom.