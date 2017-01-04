3 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Takes Holiday Roam to China

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
'I'm the boss' - Vice President Mnangagwa (Left).

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has left his usual Singapore holiday retreat for China, his deputy confirmed Tuesday.

Mugabe left Harare last month for his annual holiday in the Far East, leaving civil servants unpaid ahead of the Christmas holiday and Zimbabweans struggling in bank queues due to cash shortages.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the soon-to-be 93-year-old leader was now in China.

Mnangagwa revealed that he had struggled to reach his boss over the hero status of former Mashonaland West provincial governor Peter Chanesta who died earlier this week.

"I tried talking to the President this morning and will talk to him again later today (Tuesday). He is in China.

"I saw in the papers that the province is requesting something and we will pass on the message to our leader who will give us guidance," Mnangagwa told mourners gathered at Chanetsa's home in Harare's Borrowdale area.

Rivals have since condemned Mugabe for choosing to go abroad on holiday at a time the country's in the throes of a deepening economic crisis.

Said former State vice president Joice Mujuru: "How can someone afford to be on holiday in the Far East in times like this?

"Civil servants were not paid. The few who were fortunate to have been paid spent all their time in bank queues to access bond notes on empty stomachs.

"Those in the rural areas could not come to town and those in town could not go to the rural areas.

"In short, there was nothing merry about this Christmas all because of Zanu PF's inexcusable failure.

"Their policies chase away investors and promote rampant corruption. Fellow citizens, we need to put an end to this."

Zimbabwe

'Heavy Rains to Persist'

Zimbabwe is expected to continue receiving rains, with the northern parts of the country expected to experience heavy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.