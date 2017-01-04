4 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Bear Run Due to Global Trend

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) ended the fourth quarter last year on a bearish position with almost all indicators declining save the bonds market that posted positive trend.

The decrease is linked to the lesser than envisaged global growth in trading and investment activities, the collapse of commodity prices affecting commodity-reliance African countries as well as the rising debts for many African economies.

According to the DSE Chief Executive Officer Quarterly Note, the bonds trading turnover increased to 135bn/- face value at a transaction value of 102bn/- compared to 123bn/- at the transaction value of 96bn/- of the previous quarter.

The market liquidity decreased by 27 percent from the transaction value of 83bn/- from 113bn/- in quarter three. Market depth from domestic listed com-panies and liquidity decreased by 5 percent to 7.73tri/-from 8.10tri/- as result of selling pressure emanating from socialeconomic needs during the quarter and decreased foreign investors' activity.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) also decreased by 5 percent to 3,677.82 points from 3,855.90 points. Total market capitalisation decreased by 11 percent to 19.12tri/- from the market 21.58tri/-. The all Share Index (DSEI) declined by 11 per cent to 2,198.40 points from 2,477.24 points.

The fall is linked to the shock of global risk-aversion sparked by Brexit and the US election affected foreign portfolio investors' agenda while contemplating their investment decisions into the continent.

This affected performance and trading activities of listed companies.

On the valuation aspect, the Weighted Average market Price Earnings (PE) Ratio for domestic listed companies was trailing at 14.04 times compared with the trailing PE ratio of 13.18 times as of September 2016.

The trailing weighted average dividend yield was 5.4 percent compared to 4.8 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

Tanzania

Magufuli Wants to Revive Diplomatic Ties With Sudan

The government has announced its intention of reopening diplomatic mission in Khartoum, Sudan, to promote bilateral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.