3 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Assist Ladysmith Police to Locate Missing Woman

Thobile Kunene (30) left her home in Acaciavale Ladysmith on 18 October 2016. She was destined for the Ladysmith CBD to purchase groceries at the time. She cannot be contacted and has not made contact with her family since. She is of average build with black medium length hair and brown eyes. Thobile was wearing a black dress and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen or knows the where about of Thobile are requested to contact the Investigating Officer, warrant Officer RP Singh of the Ladysmith SAPS on (036) 638 3353 during office hours.

