Tanzania: Queen of Ivory Case Adjourned

Hearing of the case facing the alleged Queen of Ivory, Chinese, Yang Feng Clan (66), charged with leading organized crime and unlawful dealing in government trophies worth 5.4bn/- will continue on January 16, this year.

The hearing was to take place for the first time on November 4, last year, but was postponed for the key witness had to attend to his sick wife. Before Kisutu Senior Resident Magistrates, Victoria Nongwa, State Attorney, Faraja Nchimbi, had informed the court that the case came up for hearing but the presiding magistrate was absent.

We were ready to proceed with the hearing but Magistrate Huruma Shaidi who is responsible for the case is currently on leave," said Ms Nchimbi.

Clan is charged alongside two other Tanzanian businesspersons, Salivius Matembo (39) and Manase Philemon (39). The prosecution alleges that between January 1, 2000 and May 22, 2014 in the city, all the three accused carried out business involving the said government trophies.

It is alleged that the trio bought and sold 706 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 1,889 kilos valued at 5,435,865,000/-, the property of the United Republic of Tanzania, without a permit from the Director of Wildlife.

The prosecution alleged that within the same period and place, intentionally, Clan organized, managed and financed a criminal racket by collecting, transporting or exporting and selling the elephant tusks without having permit of the Director of Wildlife or CITES permit.

Within the same period and place, Matembo and Philemon allegedly furnished assistance and directions in the conduct of business of collecting, transporting and selling the said government trophies with intent to reap benefit, promote and further the objective of criminal racket.

Philemon is facing a separate count of escaping from lawful custody. Senior Resident Magistrate Nongwa adjourned the case and ordered that the accused be taken back into custody.