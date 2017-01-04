Photo: allafrica.com

Tanzania's President John Magufuli and Sudan's President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir.

The government has announced its intention of reopening diplomatic mission in Khartoum, Sudan, to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, made the announcement in Dar es Salaam on Monday during an occasion to celebrate Sudan's 61st independence anniversary.

"It is our hope that in addition to the Sudanese MissWion here in Tanzania, our diplomatic mission in Khartoum will equally be a vital link in our shared aspiration aimed at promoting cooperation between our two countries.

"It is in the same spirit that the United Republic of Tanzania, under the able leadership of President John Magufuli, has decided to re-open its diplomatic mission in Khartoum," Dr Mahiga announced. He pointed to the fact that the two countries have enjoyed excellent relations and cooperation which has existed for decades.

The minister revealed further that Sudan was among the first African countries to establish diplomatic relations with Tanzania immediately after the latter achieved our independence. "It is, therefore, through our shared aspirations and commitments that our two countries have been able to not only maintain but also strengthen our historic relations.

"As we look forward to the future, Tanzania remains committed to take this relationship to greater heights for the benefit of our two countries and our peoples," Dr Mahiga stated.

Tanzania and Sudan are among founding members of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, the precursor of the African Union (AU) as well as the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

"The two organisations are the embodiment of the shared values of unity, cooperation, peace and security in the continent," Dr Mahiga noted.

He went on and paid tribute to the government of Sudan for its role in promotion of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa sub-region and in Africa as a whole. Speaking at the same occasion, the Sudanese Ambassador in Tanzania, Mr Mahjoub Ahmed Sharfi, said the two countries have enjoyed cordial relations since the year 1962.

The ambassador pointed to the series of civil wars in Sudan, noting, however, that the General Assembly of National Dialogue had submitted a report for formation of a government of national consensus.

The assembly, according to the envoy, submitted its final report, which contained some 994 recommendations agreed upon by more than 150 participants ranging from political parties to armed groups and civil society representatives.

As a result of that document, a new government of national consensus will be formed within this month to implement the recommendations of the document, which would serve as a basis for the permanent constitution, the envoy remarked.