4 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chances Open Up for Tanzanians in Nigeria

Tanzania entrepreneurs have been encouraged to optimise on the Tony Elumelu business ideas competition where 100 million US dollars for African entrepreneurs are awarded.

Last year 17 Tanzania entrepreneurs were selected to join the programme, attended training in Nigeria and received funds from TEF. TEF Founder, Tony Elumelu said in a statement that the application portal is now open for the submissions that will extend until March 1, 2017.

"Our Programme is a deliberate effort to institutionalize luck and provide the essentials for business growth to Africa's next generation of business leaders," he said.

He added, "It is a demonstration of my faith in this generation's ability to transform the African narrative, from the single story of disease and poverty to one of enterprise and opportunity," He said successful applicants will join the third cycle of the TEF entrepreneurship programme, TEF's 10-year 100 million US dollars commitment to train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs in every African country.

Since inception in 2015, the Programme has assisted nearly 2,000 entrepreneurs and created hundreds of jobs across the continent.

He said the programme provides critical tools for entrepreneurial success including training for 12 weeks of intensive training on setting-up and managing businesses. A mentor will guide successful applicants in creating a robust business plan and seed capital 5,000 US dollars in non-returnable seed capital and access to a 5,000 US dollars convertible loan.

About 1,000 entrepreneurs will be selected based on the viability of their idea, including: market opportunity, financial understanding, scalability, and leadership and entrepreneurial skills demonstrated in the application.

He said the programme eligibility is that the business should be based in Africa, must be for profit, 0-3 years' old and applicants must be at least 18 and a legal resident or citizen of an African country.

CEO of the Foundation, Parminder Vir OBE said: "We encourage women, French, Arabic and Portuguese speakers and business ideas from every region across Africa, to apply,"yesterday

