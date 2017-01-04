Tanzania: Stand United Coach Defends Players After Winless Games

Stand United Head Coach, Hemed Morocco has defended his team's dismal performance in the second round of the Premier League claiming his players were yet to understand his philosophy.

The Shinyanga based club lost three consecutive matches since the start of the second round a few weeks ago.

The former Zanzibar Heroes coach told 'The Daily News' that he needs time and patience to enable him build a winning squad. Under the tutelage of Morocco, Stand United have lost three matches to Mbao FC who won 1-0, Kagera Sugar 2-0 before losing 2-1 to Toto Africans in their latest encounter.

Morocco still hopes his team to recover as he is working hard to ensure the team wins the remaining matches. Stand United are now placed eighth with 22 points they garnered in the 18- match outings.

Elaborating more on their poor performance, the head coach said his team, however, faces a lot of challenges most importantly financial constraints which affected much the club, especially in the second round of the league. Adding, he said the club has failed to pitch a camp on time.

They began a camp two days before the second's kick off. "The players had twodays training before playing Mbao FC," he explained.

Meanwhile, Toto African head coach Tim Jost has lauded his players following the team's 2-1 win over Stand United at CCM Kirumba Stadium over the weekend.

Toto Africans goals were scored by Soud Mtegeta who netted a brace in the 47th and 50th minutes while Stand United's consolation goal was netted by Adam Salamba in the 74th minute.

The German tactician said he was confident that his players will fight hard to stay in the Premier League. Toto Africans are now second from bottom after collecting 16 points in the 18-match outing.