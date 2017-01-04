Tanzania: Case of Tomb That Holds Body of Child Buried in the Dark

Arusha — There is a tomb in Arusha, which is believed to hold a family's well-hidden secret; it contains the body of a child known as Nuru Losipha, who was buried in the dark, with her relatives not wanting people to know that she was killed while undergoing an illegal ritual.

"Reports regarding the mysterious grave and the body of the girl buried in it have just reached my desk and soon we will ask the court's permission to exhume the body for thorough investigations," said the Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Charles Mkumbo.

Female Genital Mutilation, the infamous practice that has been outlawed in the country, is reported to be the cause for the child's death. Nuru, who was only three years old when she was initiated into the crude practice, bled profusely to her demise.

Knowing that the practice is illegal and that many girls have been fleeing their homes to escape the FGM, the parents allegedly decided to mutilate Nuru while still very young and unaware of what was going on.

Apparently, after realising that the FGM death incident will put them in trouble, parents and relatives decided to bury the victim's body clandestinely and keeping the lips tight concerning the whereabouts of the poor girl.

Reached for comment at the victim's home, Engutoto Village in Mwandeti Ward of Arumeru District, the deceased father, Losipha Sangiti Kaiser who at first was adamant to admit the child's death but eventually stated that, the girl died after a 'short illness.'

The incident apparently occurred on December 28, 2016, three days before the New Year 2017 and the child was buried on the same day with all family members forced to swear themselves into secrecy. However, one of the relatives did not take it to the heart and rushed to fetch journalists, fearing to contact the police or authorities.

The Mwandeti Ward Executive, Mr Njivaini Kivuyo, also admitted to have received the reports and forwarded the same to Ngaramtoni Police post.

It is also reported that when the FGM operation went horribly wrong, that day, the parents carried the bleeding and fainted child to a nearby pharmacy store at Kidali Village wanting the attendant, Ms Jane Andrew, to attend to her but she refused saying the girl's condition was serious and that she should be rushed to hospital.