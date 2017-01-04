Tanzania: Madini Pinnacle SDL As Oljoro JKT Hit Pepsi

Arusha — The Arusha-based Madini SC continues to reign in Group B of the Second Division League (SDL) after flattening Kitayosa FC with 1-0 at the game played in Moshi. M

adini players displayed remarkable skills at the match that took place at Ushirika's Moshi University College of Co-operative and Business Studies (MUCCOBS) ground in Moshi. Bakari Kigodeko scored the lone goal of the match through a spot kick in rather tough extravaganza.

The penalty was awarded to Madini after goal bound John Emmanuel was bundled down by Jonathan Skanzwe in the box. Following the victory, Madini moved top of Group B with 15 points, while their closest challengers, JKT Oljoro follows with 14 points.

"Madini need to win all the remaining matches and so far, the team is left with four games in order to complete the rounds of SDL," pointed out the Madini SC coach, Abdallah Juma, adding that they are targeting to earn promotion into the First Division league in the forthcoming 2017/2018 season. In their next league match, Madini will be facing Pepsi FC on Saturday.

On the other hand, JKT Oljoro thrashed Pepsi 5-0 in a match played at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium last weekend.

Oljoro striker Lucas Charles opened the floodgates in the 28th minute, through a corner kick well taken by Anwar Kilemile. Other goals were netted by Hussein Iddy, Iddy Mbaga and Expedito Kipangula in the 64th, 77th and 84th minutes of the match, respectively.