Tanzania: Kinondoni to Build 116 Classrooms

Few days after Zantel paid their land fee of 687m/-, Kinondoni District Commissioner (DC) Ally Hapi, said the money will be spent on classroom construction in the district.

The municipality expects to construct 116 classrooms in the 2016/17 financial year after resolving the shortage of school desks last year.

Speaking during Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's tour in newly formed Kigamboni District, he said more than 40 classrooms will be constructed from the fund in question.

The district has a shortage of 79 classrooms. "We decided to spend the money on classroom construction as it is out of our budget. We expect to accommodate more than 3,000 students who will be selected to join Form One in the 2017/18 academic year," he said.

He further requested heads of department and councillors to consent to the inclusion of more than 4.5bn/- earlier set out for allowances that were not in standing orders to be used for classroom construction. He added that there was a shortage of more than 400 classrooms.

Expounding further he said if the allowance money will be approved for the purpose, more than 200 classrooms will be constructed. "We are currently seeking permission from the commissioner of education to commence two sessions in one school to accommodate Form One students whose schools have shortage of classrooms," he added.

Last month, the DC made an impromptu visit to the company and issued a one week ultimatum for Zantel to pay a land fee of 687mil/- that had accumulated. However, Zantel said it paid 45,000 USD as 2009 rent, but did not pay the rest of the money because the District Council did not submit any invoice to the company.

According to him, Kinondoni Municipality and Zantel had a fiveyear contract that ended since 2014 and from then nothing was paid in the district.

On health matters, he said it was high time for District Directors to commence providing hygiene education as the rainy season was about to begin.