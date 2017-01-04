4 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fire Guts Classroom in Kisumu

By Justus Ochieng'

A classroom at Chulaimbo Boys Secondary School in Kisumu County was gutted by a fire Tuesday evening.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the blaze. The school was set to reopen on Wednesday after the December break.

Kisumu County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said the fire started around 7.30pm in one of the four classrooms that had been used to store mattresses, lockers and boxes for the Form One students when the students went home for December holidays.

"The classroom was completely burnt. Villagers came in and assisted firefighters from the county government to salvage items in the other classes," Mr Mohammed said.

"Scene-of-crime officers have been tasked to carry out investigations on the possible cause of fire," he said.

The commissioner noted that no casualties were reported as the fire broke out on the eve of opening day.

Nyanza Regional Education Coordinator Richard Chepkawai led a team of officials to the school on Wednesday morning.

School Principal Hezron Oyola said they had not established how many students were affected.

