Tanzania: Iringa Back, Arusha Axed Out in 2017 Season Rally Calendar

The comeback of Iringa Rally and stunning absence of Arusha, one of the motorsports pillar heads are notable features of the 2017 calendar released recently by the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT).

The calendar has also reinstated Tanga Rally, which was not staged last year on what the governing body(AAT) claimed the lateness of its organizers of in submitting safety itinerary.

An official from AAT who represents Tanga region, Hussein Moor, said he was happy to see Tanga given back a round of National Rally Championship (NRC), a move he claimed to have delighted both rally drivers and spectators in Tanga.

The AAT official said Arusha Motor Sports Club (AMSC), who most often hosts two rounds of NRC annually; this year will host none due to the financial constraints. However, there are seven rounds of NRC this year to be opened by Kilimanjaro Motor Sports Club in February and Morogoro, as it has been in the past three seasons, will stage the final round in December.

Tanzania rally season this year, according to the AAT calendar will officially start in February in Kilimanjaro with a two-day event on February 11 and 12. The second round of the NRC series will be held in Iringa April 22 and 23 and under title name Mkwawa Pure Drinking Rally of Iringa.

Iringa-based driver, Ahmed Huwel, who committed to sponsor the round, lauded the AAT move to bring the rally to Iringa after the region missed it almost ten years.

It was last staged in 2007. Mzizima Motor Sports Club (MMSC) will host the third round in May. Its rally is expected to involve areas in Dar es Salaam and historic sites of Bagamoyo, about 60km north of the city.

Tanga will host the fourth round July 8/9 before the fifth round returns to Dar es Salaam on August 5 and 6 as Oryx Rally of Tanzania. The event will also serve as the Tanzanian round of African Rally Championship (ARC).

Dar es Salaam Motor Sports Club (DMSC) are honoured to host the sixth round in September with dates fixed on 23rd and 24th.

Tanzania's national Day, December 9 will be also marked by a motor rally competition. Mount Uluguru Rally Club will host the seventh and the final round of this year's NRC series, an event which will decide the winner of the country's best driver and navigator of the year.